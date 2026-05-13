ETV Bharat / bharat

Ex-Army Chief Naravane Backs RSS Leader's Remarks On Dialogue With Pakistan

Mumbai: Former army chief Gen (retd) Manoj Naravane on Wednesday supported RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale's stand on the desirability of willingness to have a dialogue with Pakistan, stating that friendship between the two peoples can lead to better bilateral relations.

"Common people live on both sides of the border, with common problems of 'roti, kapda and makan (food, clothing and shelter). Common man has nothing to do with politics. When there is friendship between the two peoples, there will also be friendship between the two nations," Naravane told PTI on the sidelines of an event here.

"It is a right thing. People-to-people contact is important," he added. People-to-people contact is key to breaking the deadlock with Pakistan and there should always be a window for dialogue, Hosabale said in an interview to PTI Videos on Tuesday. Pakistan's military and political leadership have lost India's confidence and it is time for civil society to lead the way, the RSS leader said.