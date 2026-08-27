Evidence Of 3.5 Billion-Year-Old Microbial Life Discovered In Jharkhand
The discovery could help answer what form life existed on Earth during that period, under what conditions it evolved, reports Chandan Bhattacharjee
Published : August 27, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
Ranchi: Geologists claim to have discovered evidence of 3.5-billion-year-old conditions in the Singhbhum craton in Jharkhand, India. This region, encompassing the Kolhan region and its surroundings, has long held significant significance for geologists.
Trisrota Choudhary, a researcher with the Geological Survey of India, and her colleagues recently published their research on the Singhbhum craton claiming that they found zircon crystals in the rocks zircon crystals were formed around the same time as the rocks were being deposited, some 3.5 billion years ago. This research was carried out in Bhitardari village in East Singhbhum district.
Researchers studied the village's rock called Bhitardari Chert and found carbonaceous matter (CM) known as kerogen. The discovery has opened up new possibilities for understanding the geological history of Jharkhand and India. It is significant because the period from which the evidence has emerged represents a time in Earth's early history when complex conditions for life like today had not yet developed.
Further research following this discovery could help answer what form life existed on Earth during that period, under what conditions it evolved and how it sustained itself.
The traces of microbial life in the Singhbhum craton suggest that these microorganisms may not have been like the complex organisms we see today. They may have been very simple microorganisms that survived in the limited resources and different environmental conditions available at the time.
Geological expert Nitish Priyadarshi disclosed, “Singhbhum is one of the oldest geological regions in the world. The evidence uncovered here needs to be thoroughly studied and examined. Since we lack sufficient laboratory capacity to perform all types of tests, more detailed scientific research is needed. The direction the report points to is certainly very interesting."
Priyadarshi further stated, “It's too early to say exactly what microorganism existed and in what environment it evolved. The evidence found in the rocks is subject to further investigation. It's possible that microorganisms existed at that time that could have survived even without oxygen. Future research may shed light on the climate at that time and the conditions under which life evolved."
Jharkhand's geological diversity makes it a significant scientific attraction. Its diverse rock types, ancient geological formations and mineral wealth have long been the subject of study.
Priyadarshi underlined, "Research is needed not only in Singhbhum, but also in other ancient regions of Jharkhand. Systematic research in areas like Chhotanagpur and Hazaribagh could uncover more evidence dating back millions and billions of years. The rocks here can answer questions like what the climate was like at that time, what microorganisms existed, and the conditions under which they survived."
Experts believe that after such discoveries, Jharkhand needs modern laboratories, state-of-the-art equipment and a research environment. Priyadarshi has urged the Jharkhand government to develop better infrastructure for scientific research.
He said, "Scientists working in remote areas need facilities and labs. There are many places in Jharkhand where research has not yet been conducted. We need to re-examine the research of past geologists and conduct new studies using modern technology."
"Jharkhand's geological history is so ancient and rich that systematic research could reveal many remarkable things. It's possible that in the future, Jharkhand's geological history may need to be rewritten. There's much for scientists to discover," he added.
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