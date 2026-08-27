ETV Bharat / bharat

Evidence Of 3.5 Billion-Year-Old Microbial Life Discovered In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Geologists claim to have discovered evidence of 3.5-billion-year-old conditions in the Singhbhum craton in Jharkhand, India. This region, encompassing the Kolhan region and its surroundings, has long held significant significance for geologists.

Trisrota Choudhary, a researcher with the Geological Survey of India, and her colleagues recently published their research on the Singhbhum craton claiming that they found zircon crystals in the rocks zircon crystals were formed around the same time as the rocks were being deposited, some 3.5 billion years ago. This research was carried out in Bhitardari village in East Singhbhum district.

Evidence Of 3.5 Billion-Year-Old Microbial Life Discovered In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

Researchers studied the village's rock called Bhitardari Chert and found carbonaceous matter (CM) known as kerogen. The discovery has opened up new possibilities for understanding the geological history of Jharkhand and India. It is significant because the period from which the evidence has emerged represents a time in Earth's early history when complex conditions for life like today had not yet developed.

Further research following this discovery could help answer what form life existed on Earth during that period, under what conditions it evolved and how it sustained itself.

Evidence Of 3.5 Billion-Year-Old Microbial Life Discovered In Jharkhand (ETV Bharat)

The traces of microbial life in the Singhbhum craton suggest that these microorganisms may not have been like the complex organisms we see today. They may have been very simple microorganisms that survived in the limited resources and different environmental conditions available at the time.