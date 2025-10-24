Eviction Order Issued Against Former I-T Chief For Unauthorised Occupation of Govt Bungalow
The Housing Ministry has issued an eviction order against the retired officer of the central government for unauthorized occupation of a government bungalow.
Published : October 24, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2025 at 7:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued an eviction order against Seema Raj, former principal director general of income tax for unauthorised occupation of GPRA houses.
Sources told ETV Bharat here on Friday that an eviction order was passed against her in August by the Estate officer under PP Act. “Eviction order was served to Seema Raj on August 11,” sources said.
Type-VIB GPRA No C-I/38, Pandara Park was allotted to Raj on February 10, 2024 in her capacity as Principal Director General of Income Tax. She superannuated from regular government service on November 30, 2024.
“Six months of retention is admissible in case of superannuation from government service. Accordingly, she was allowed to retain the house up to May 31, 2025. She, however, continues to occupy the house for five months beyond May 31 to till date as unauthorized occupant of government property,” sources said.
As she was in unauthorized occupation of the house, her case was referred to the Litigation Section on June 12, for initiating eviction proceedings against her under PP Act.
“Estate officer issue show cause notice dated 16.06.2025 and opposite party appeared before Estate officer on 23.06.2025. Thereafter, an eviction order was passed against her on 05.08.2025 by the Estate officer under PP Act. Eviction order was served to the party on 11.08.2025,” sources said.
Despite that she has not vacated the house yet. “Damage charges amounting to Rs 21,45,703 (approx.) is due against her on account of unauthorized occupation of GPRA houses,” sources added.
Read more