Eviction Order Issued Against Former I-T Chief For Unauthorised Occupation of Govt Bungalow

New Delhi: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has issued an eviction order against Seema Raj, former principal director general of income tax for unauthorised occupation of GPRA houses.

Sources told ETV Bharat here on Friday that an eviction order was passed against her in August by the Estate officer under PP Act. “Eviction order was served to Seema Raj on August 11,” sources said.

Type-VIB GPRA No C-I/38, Pandara Park was allotted to Raj on February 10, 2024 in her capacity as Principal Director General of Income Tax. She superannuated from regular government service on November 30, 2024.

“Six months of retention is admissible in case of superannuation from government service. Accordingly, she was allowed to retain the house up to May 31, 2025. She, however, continues to occupy the house for five months beyond May 31 to till date as unauthorized occupant of government property,” sources said.