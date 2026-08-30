'Everything Was Swept Away': Tamil Nadu Woman Recalls Horrific Moment When Flash Floods Struck Nepal
Trichy resident Sivaranjani said that the disaster unfolded moments after the driver of the vehicle had stepped out.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Trichy: A 46-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu's Trichy rescued from the flash flood-hit Nepal has recounted the harrowing experience while expressing gratitude to her two co-travelers from the state on her safe return back home.
Sivaranjani from Uraiyur in Trichy is among the Tamil Nadu residents evacuated from the disaster-hit neighbouring country that has left nearly 800 people dead with 2500 others still missing.
Sivaranjani arrived in her hometown on Sunday from Delhi where ministers in the Vijay-led TVK government have been camping to oversee the operation.
Talking to reporters upon her return, Sivaranjani said she had gone to Nepal as part of a group of 57 pilgrims for the Mansarovar Yatra, which she said was her lifelong dream.
The group left for Nepal through the 'Kumbakonam Super Yatra Travels' on August 23. “We left Kathmandu on August 24, stayed at a place called Siyakul, and resumed our journey on the 26th,” she said.
Recalling the moment when the deadly flash floods hit, Sivaranjani said that while they were enjoying the natural landscape, a black smoke suddenly appeared.
“We were some three kilometers away from the Cairo Embassy. There was a heavy traffic jam. No sooner had the driver gotten out than everything was swept away in the flood. The vehicle we were in stopped at a roundabout, so we all escaped safely,” she recounted.
She said that the assistant in the vehicle ran for safety and they followed him. “We all climbed the nearby hill with each other's help.
Expressing gratitude for fellow travelers Poonkuzhali and Rathinakumar from Mayavaram, Sivaranjani said they helped evacuate the people in the vehicle and climb the hill. “When Poonkuzhali gave her saree to save the others, they appeared to us as Shiva and Parvati”.
Sivaranjani prayed for the safe return of the rest of the pilgrims. She also thanked the central and state government over her safe return home.
“I am very grateful to the Central and State Governments for their excellent cooperation in carrying out the rescue operations and rescuing us. The Central and Tamil Nadu Ministers provided excellent cooperation and were easy to interact with, which was a relief”.
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