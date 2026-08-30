ETV Bharat / bharat

'Everything Was Swept Away': Tamil Nadu Woman Recalls Horrific Moment When Flash Floods Struck Nepal

Trichy: A 46-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu's Trichy rescued from the flash flood-hit Nepal has recounted the harrowing experience while expressing gratitude to her two co-travelers from the state on her safe return back home.

Sivaranjani from Uraiyur in Trichy is among the Tamil Nadu residents evacuated from the disaster-hit neighbouring country that has left nearly 800 people dead with 2500 others still missing.

Sivaranjani arrived in her hometown on Sunday from Delhi where ministers in the Vijay-led TVK government have been camping to oversee the operation.

Talking to reporters upon her return, Sivaranjani said she had gone to Nepal as part of a group of 57 pilgrims for the Mansarovar Yatra, which she said was her lifelong dream.

The group left for Nepal through the 'Kumbakonam Super Yatra Travels' on August 23. “We left Kathmandu on August 24, stayed at a place called Siyakul, and resumed our journey on the 26th,” she said.

Recalling the moment when the deadly flash floods hit, Sivaranjani said that while they were enjoying the natural landscape, a black smoke suddenly appeared.