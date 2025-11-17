ETV Bharat / bharat

Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia

Hyderabad: At 79, Amla Ashok Ruia radiates neither the urgency of an activist nor the flamboyance of an entrepreneur. Instead, she carries the confidence of a woman who has discovered a truth about rural India that was sitting in plain sight. Ruia, now widely known as “Jal Maata,” the 'Water Mother' of India, has been conferred with the Ramoji Excellence Award in Rural Development, and the honour feels less like a coronation than an inflection point.

Her work is no longer simply a story about water. It is a story about how societies adapt, how human decisions cascade through generations, and how an idea (if framed correctly) can rewrite the fate of entire regions.

The Spark

When Ruia talks about the droughts of the late 1990s in Rajasthan, she recalls them with an analyst’s precision and a mother’s anguish. “The newsflash said farmers were badly affected,” she tells ETV Bharat. “Food grains were being distributed. Water tankers were being sent. Even my father-in-law’s Trust contributed. But something felt wrong. This wasn’t a solution; this was a mere band-aid.”

The default belief was that drought creates a scarcity of water. What Ruia saw instead was a scarcity of storage. She was living in Mumbai when the images of parched land came on TV. She rarely watched television. But that day, something caught her attention: a scene of women walking kilometres under a white-hot sun, metal pots balanced on their heads, searching for water that barely existed.

“I kept thinking,” she says, “if water comes during the monsoon, why can’t we keep it? Why does it simply run off?” This was her first hinge moment: the question that turns a tragedy into a hypothesis.

Ruia travelled to Ramgarh Shekhawati, her husband’s hometown, with a team of water experts. They proposed solutions, but they were impractical. Then, almost accidentally, she visited an NGO using traditional water harvesting techniques that aligned with the natural slope of the land. “It made sense instantly,” she says. “This is not new. Our ancestors understood it better than we do.”

She returned home and made a decision that would change nearly two million lives: She created her own foundation, Aakar Charitable Trust, in 2003. Not because she needed to but because she needed freedom to do the work without interference.

The Check Dam That Changed The Story