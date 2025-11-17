Everything Changed Because Water Came Home: 'Water Mother' And Ramoji Excellence Award Recipient Amla Ashok Ruia
Winner of Ramoji Excellence Award for Rural Development, Amla Ashok Ruia speaks to ETV Bharat how over 1200 villages transformed through water conservation.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 7:25 PM IST
Hyderabad: At 79, Amla Ashok Ruia radiates neither the urgency of an activist nor the flamboyance of an entrepreneur. Instead, she carries the confidence of a woman who has discovered a truth about rural India that was sitting in plain sight. Ruia, now widely known as “Jal Maata,” the 'Water Mother' of India, has been conferred with the Ramoji Excellence Award in Rural Development, and the honour feels less like a coronation than an inflection point.
Her work is no longer simply a story about water. It is a story about how societies adapt, how human decisions cascade through generations, and how an idea (if framed correctly) can rewrite the fate of entire regions.
The Spark
When Ruia talks about the droughts of the late 1990s in Rajasthan, she recalls them with an analyst’s precision and a mother’s anguish. “The newsflash said farmers were badly affected,” she tells ETV Bharat. “Food grains were being distributed. Water tankers were being sent. Even my father-in-law’s Trust contributed. But something felt wrong. This wasn’t a solution; this was a mere band-aid.”
The default belief was that drought creates a scarcity of water. What Ruia saw instead was a scarcity of storage. She was living in Mumbai when the images of parched land came on TV. She rarely watched television. But that day, something caught her attention: a scene of women walking kilometres under a white-hot sun, metal pots balanced on their heads, searching for water that barely existed.
“I kept thinking,” she says, “if water comes during the monsoon, why can’t we keep it? Why does it simply run off?” This was her first hinge moment: the question that turns a tragedy into a hypothesis.
Ruia travelled to Ramgarh Shekhawati, her husband’s hometown, with a team of water experts. They proposed solutions, but they were impractical. Then, almost accidentally, she visited an NGO using traditional water harvesting techniques that aligned with the natural slope of the land. “It made sense instantly,” she says. “This is not new. Our ancestors understood it better than we do.”
She returned home and made a decision that would change nearly two million lives: She created her own foundation, Aakar Charitable Trust, in 2003. Not because she needed to but because she needed freedom to do the work without interference.
The Check Dam That Changed The Story
To understand Ruia’s model, think of a check dam as a humble but brilliant piece of rural engineering: a kind of speed breaker for water. Instead of letting rain rush downhill and disappear into sand and stone, a check dam pauses the water long enough for the earth to drink it in. “Why build massive dams,” she asks, “when small ones built correctly can change everything?”
And then comes the kind of statistic that would make any researcher raise an eyebrow. As of this month, her trust is responsible for:
- 1,308 water bodies constructed
- 1,353 villages transformed
- 1.9 million people impacted
- Economic returns rising to ₹3,000 crore a year
- Villagers contributing 30% of the investment
In 2006, the first project in Mundawara village turned out to be more than a success. It became an economic and cultural catalyst. “Once the water table rose, the wells filled. Once the wells filled, the fields yielded crops. Once the fields yielded crops, women earned income. Once women earned income, school enrolments increased. And once girls started going to school, the entire social hierarchy shifted,” she recalls.
A simple check dam had become a social revolution. Ruia recounts the change with a soft astonishment: “Earlier, women walked kilometers to fetch water. Girls didn’t attend school. Families worried about finding grooms for their daughters because nobody wanted to marry into a dry village. Now? Girls are in school. Women earn through ghee and khoa. Men stopped migrating to cities. Even small industries started. Everything changed because water came home.”
Hidden Geometry Of Community Participation
What makes Ruia’s model psychologically fascinating is not the engineering but the economics.
Aakar Trust never gives water away for free. Villagers must contribute 30% of the cost. “Responsibility creates ownership,” she explains. “And ownership makes the project last.” The villagers, by investing their own money, create a form of collective accountability. Nobody vandalizes the check dam. Nobody mismanages water. Nobody neglects maintenance. Because the system belongs to them more than it belongs to the Trust.
It is a behavioural phenomenon: people take care of what they help build. That is the engineering behind trust.
Social Multiplier Effect
Once Aakar mastered water, Ruia expanded her mission because every water-secure village is a potential learning ground. Through collaborations with organizations like Grammangal, Aakar now invests in:
- Teacher training and education
- Women’s empowerment
- Skill-building and livelihood development
When we ask her what drives her, she responds in a tone that blends humility with clarity: “I want villages to stand on their own feet. Water is the beginning. Education is the continuity. Dignity is the outcome.”
India’s climate story is increasingly a story about unpredictability... too much rain at once, too little when needed. The instinctive response has often been technological escalation: bigger canals, larger pipelines, deeper borewells. Ruia’s approach is counterintuitive. She looks to the past, not the future. She chooses cost-effective solutions over grandeur. And she believes that communities (not contractors) should lead their own transformation. Sometimes, the modern world forgets that the simplest ideas are the ones that endure. Her team now hopes to expand further across drought-prone states, building not just structures but a culture of water consciousness.