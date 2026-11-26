ETV Bharat / bharat

Everyone Knows Who’s The Face: Adityanath After Maurya Says ‘Lotus’ Is BJP's UP CM Face

Lucknow : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said "everyone knows" who is the CM face for the upcoming state assembly polls, amid Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's remark that the decision on the next CM would be taken by elected MLAs after the polls.

At an ABP News Conclave here, Adityanath was asked about Maurya's statement that the BJP contests elections on its lotus symbol and that the next chief minister would be decided by the party's elected legislators after the results.

"Everyone has to contest elections on the lotus symbol. I will also contest elections on the lotus symbol," Adityanath said. When asked further whether he was the BJP's chief ministerial face, he said, "The lotus is everything for us. Who is and who is not (the face) is known to everyone. Every person knows it."

Earlier in the day, Maurya had said in Jaunpur that the BJP's next chief minister in Uttar Pradesh would be decided by its elected MLAs after the assembly polls scheduled for early next year.

Talking to reporters, Maurya said the BJP contests elections on its lotus symbol and the decision on the chief ministerial face is taken through consensus among elected legislators after the results. Asked why he was not naming Adityanath as the BJP's chief ministerial candidate, Maurya said the lotus was the party's face for the election campaign.