ETV Bharat / bharat

Everyone in South Asia Knows Who Is Stymieing Cooperation Under SAARC: India

New Delhi: India on Monday sought to hold Pakistan responsible for "stymieing" cooperation under the framework of the SAARC grouping and said New Delhi favours strong regional cooperation.

The remarks by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came in response to a question on Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu pitching for reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

In an address on Sunday, Muizzu called for resolving differences between the SAARC member nations through dialogue. "India favours strong regional cooperation and has been working towards it for several decades," Jaiswal said at his bi-weekly media briefing.

"Everyone in South Asia is aware of which country and what activities are responsible for stymieing SAARC. After all, cooperation does require goodwill," he added.