ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Temple Trust Accepts Resignations Of Champat Rai And Anil Mishra

A seer watches news amid the ongoing probe into the alleged theft of temple donations and the resignation of its general secretary, Champat Rai, and trustee Anil Mishra, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, June 6, 2026. ( PTI )

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as its general secretary and member Anil Mishra in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of donations.

Krishna Mohan has been given additional duties as interim general secretary of the temple trust, treasurer Govind Giri told reporters after a three-hour meeting of the trust.

The meeting to discuss the fallout of the embezzlement of temple donations started at 3.15 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with seven of the nine permanent members, including Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, present. Rai and Mishra did not attend the meeting, the sources said.

The meeting concluded at around 6.30 pm.

Treasurer Govind Dev Giri admitted lapses in the temple trust's arrangements and said the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple had deeply hurt millions of devotees.