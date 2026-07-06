Ram Temple Trust Accepts Resignations Of Champat Rai And Anil Mishra
Krishna Mohan has been given additional duties as interim general secretary of the temple trust.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of Champat Rai as its general secretary and member Anil Mishra in the wake of allegations of embezzlement of donations.
Krishna Mohan has been given additional duties as interim general secretary of the temple trust, treasurer Govind Giri told reporters after a three-hour meeting of the trust.
The meeting to discuss the fallout of the embezzlement of temple donations started at 3.15 pm at the guest house inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, with seven of the nine permanent members, including Trust chairman Nritya Gopal Das, present. Rai and Mishra did not attend the meeting, the sources said.
The meeting concluded at around 6.30 pm.
Treasurer Govind Dev Giri admitted lapses in the temple trust's arrangements and said the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple had deeply hurt millions of devotees.
Referring to the alleged theft of offerings, he said, "Millions of Ram devotees have been hurt," while acknowledging shortcomings in the trust's management.
The meeting was chaired by Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, while Govind presented the agenda. Trust general secretary Champat Rai and member Dr Anil Mishra were absent from the meeting.
Among those present were Trust members Vishwa Tirtha Prasanacharya, Swami Parmanand Giri, Jagadguru Basudevananda Saraswati, Krishna Mohan, Mahant Dinendra Das, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi (ex-officio member), VHP leader Dinesh Chandra, and Mahant Kamal Nayan Das as a special invitee.
Trust coordinator K Parasan, principal secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, central secretary Prashant Lokhande, and temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
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