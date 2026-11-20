ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Woman Has A Firefly In Her To Change Herself And Others: Ramoji Excellence Awardee Rukmini Rao

Vijayawada: V. Rukmini Rao is a person who has stood at the heart of several gritty battles, challenging injustice, questioning deeply rooted inequalities and creating spaces where women can claim their rights, their dignity and their independence.

With utmost courage, this lady from Nalgonda district in Telangana has demonstrated that certain battles are fought inside the homes where a woman's voice has gone unheard or silenced perpetually, for generations.

Rukmini was conferred the Women Achiever award at the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026 here on November 16. Her journey started in the heartland of Telangana, with a conviction that silence must never be mistaken for acceptance. She went on to co-found Saheli Resource Centre in Delhi in 1981, at a time when dowry deaths and domestic violence were forcing their way into public consciousness.

Rukmini and Saheli are well-recognised names when it comes to supporting women facing abuse. They are a voice demanding that society confront the injustice behind it. She later took her work into rural Telangana through the Deccan Development Society, where she championed women farmers, their land rights and ownership, their knowledge of sustainable agriculture and, above all, their right to lead. To strengthen the collective demand for the rights of women farmers, Rukmini established the Gramya Resource Centre for Women and nationally spread her advocacy through the Mahila Kisan Adhikaar Manch (MAKAAM) in 2014.

Initial Journey And Vision

Rukmini shared her journey and vision in an interaction with ETV Bharat on the sidelines of the Ramoji Excellence Awards 2026. Talking about the initiation of Saheli Resource Centre and its functioning, she revealed how it started in 1981 as a collective of seven women in Delhi.

"We started it because every second day we used to read about a woman being burnt to death in an 'accident'. These were women dying a couple of months after their marriage. Many such incidents passed off as accidents were actually murders. We students and activists used to go and shout slogans but soon realised that neither the Police nor the parents would change that way."

The noted social activist said they also came across cases where young married women returning to their parents' home due to some problems at their in-laws' were asked by them to go back and "compromise" with their situation.

"So we came up with Saheli with the purpose that such women should come and talk about their issues so that we could support them," she said.

From those humble beginnings, women slowly opened up to her team, and their work started expanding. "We were not sure that women would come to us, but soon, those who saw our board near a slum close to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station started approaching us. Some of them sought legal aid, which our lawyer friends gave for free or for a small amount. We used to work sitting on a footpath. We used to write case studies there. All this was done as a voluntary service. We started taking up cases, and our work grew."

On Ramoji Excellence Award

Rukmini said she was quite surprised when she came to know that she was being conferred the Ramoji Excellence Award. “It was unexpected since we have been working discreetly for years. I feel very good,” she said.

Rukmini termed the award as a recognition not just for her but for every woman across India “who is silently fighting her battles”. “Even women who belong to poor households are confronting the challenges they face and helping other women around them. In Telangana, we have set up gender resource teams that are run by women who come from financially weaker backgrounds. I consider this award a recognition of such women's struggles across the country.”

Government Must Come Forward To Help Women

Rukmini explained that the government must come forward to address the issues concerning women. She said this is a sentiment shared by many organisations across the country.

“There are many places like Saheli that have come up. We have always told the government that this is their work. Women are also the citizens of this country. You cannot tell people to go. Accidents, murders cannot go on,” she said.

Rukmini recalled how laws like Section 498 A (of the Indian Penal Code) came into existence in 1983 to criminalise cruelty and dowry-related harassment against married women by their husband or his relatives. “The first Crime Against Women Cell was set up in Delhi in the 1980s. Initially, domestic violence was not recorded as a crime. The law changed that.”