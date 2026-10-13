Every Sinner Has A Future... But Risk From Ideology Remains: SC In Transfer Plea Of Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's Murderer
Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist whose death sentence has been commuted to life, requested transfer from Delhi's Tihar to any prison in Punjab.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 13, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST|
Updated : October 13, 2026 at 5:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with a paradox, while hearing a plea by Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist convicted in the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The Apex court observed that “every sinner has a future”, but cautioned that Hawara's ideology remains a formidable hurdle.
While noting his long incarceration and claims of reformed conduct, the Apex court stressed that transferring him could trigger fresh law‑and‑order challenges, and pointed at the Punjab government’s counter affidavit, saying the ideology issue is still alive, and a concern for the court. “Like somebody says, if you kill a single person, you are a murderer. Few thousand persons, you are a conqueror… But we will have to look at the implication... Likely to cause on society,” observed the bench.
The SC directed the Delhi government to seek inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding Hawara's plea to transfer him from Delhi's Tihar jail to a prison in Punjab. The Apex court said these are sensitive matters and it was not in a position to go against the state government's advice.
The matter was heard by a bench, comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Delhi government, and senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Hawara, who is serving a life term in the case related to the killing of the former Punjab CM in 1995.
Assassination, Jailbreak, Life Term
Bhati said Hawara was involved in a jailbreak, and his death penalty was converted to life imprisonment in the murder case. Stressing that transfer might increase his chances of escape, she referred to an advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs on transferring high-risk prisoners.
She also referred to an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, and said the law and order situation in Punjab will be affected if he is transferred.
During the hearing, Justice Sundresh said, “On a personal note, I always look at things in a positive way… Larger interest is required (to be seen). There are stakeholders and we have to give some importance to their views. Today, the state of Punjab is also very reluctant…” Gonsalves said his client has been in jail for 31 years and his conduct has been unblemished.
Bhati pointed at his six convictions. Gonsalves countered he was acquitted in all. Gonsalves submitted that the CM was assassinated 31 years ago when his client was just 21 years old.
The bench asked how it could ignore Punjab's objection. “On a larger issue... If something emanates out of this, then we should not be responsible,” observed the bench.
Deadly Ideology & Legal Paradox
Gonsalves said his client is going to a security prison, not being released. “When you have an ideology, how it will… Nobody can see,” added the bench. Gonsalves pressed that his 82-year-old mother is the only surviving member in his family, and she will meet him in jail.
“We are not saying anything about you. We are only saying about the consequence that might arise, that is the only thing,” said Justice Sundresh. Gonsalves said his client is not being released.
Bhati said while he was in Chandigarh jail, he was convicted of digging a tunnel. “Digging got over long time back and he has lost the energy for the same…,” said the bench, in a lighter vein. Gonsalves agreed, saying the tunnel digging incident is from over 20 years ago.
Gonsalves also said, “I am convinced about the case. I met him in jail. How the man hadn't lost his human spirit after 31 years in jail is an admirable thing. If I were in jail, I would have been finished off.”
Justice Sundresh recalled a 1993 bomb blast case that he had heard in the Madras High Court. “Despite the objection from the public prosecutor… About 30-40 were lodged in the central prison. Despite objections, I gave parole to all of them, one by one. After they came back, they were totally changed persons…. Transformed... Mellowed down. They were able to meet their families. Some of them met their children. So, there is some hope…,” he said.
Referring to Hawara’s case, Justice Sundresh said the court has no difficulty in granting parole in individual cases, that its only concern is that the transfer should not trigger something.
Every Sinner Has A Future
“As a top court, we have to lean in favour… Every sinner has a future. We have to look at what happened a long time back. But we also have to look at the implication on society. It should not trigger something new. That’s our concern… How do we ignore Punjab's objection? It is not a simple case of Section 302. A killing B, and B killing C… It is based upon certain ideology and views. Punjab's counter affidavit says it [the ideology] is still alive, and there is a possibility…,” observed Justice Sundresh, adding that if Hawara's still seen as a hero, problems will arise.
After hearing the submissions, the bench posted the matter for the next hearing after four weeks. Earlier, it issued notices on Hawara's plea to the Centre, the Chandigarh administration, and Delhi and Punjab governments.
Hawara is serving imprisonment for the rest of his life in the case related to the blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat at Chandigarh on August 31, 1995, in which Beant Singh and 16 others were killed. Hawara’s plea said he should be transferred from Tihar Jail in Delhi to any other prison in Punjab, as there is no case pending against him in the national capital.
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