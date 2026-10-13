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Every Sinner Has A Future... But Risk From Ideology Remains: SC In Transfer Plea Of Ex-Punjab CM Beant Singh's Murderer

Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 5 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday grappled with a paradox, while hearing a plea by Jagtar Singh Hawara, a Babbar Khalsa terrorist convicted in the murder of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The Apex court observed that “every sinner has a future”, but cautioned that Hawara's ideology remains a formidable hurdle.

While noting his long incarceration and claims of reformed conduct, the Apex court stressed that transferring him could trigger fresh law‑and‑order challenges, and pointed at the Punjab government’s counter affidavit, saying the ideology issue is still alive, and a concern for the court. “Like somebody says, if you kill a single person, you are a murderer. Few thousand persons, you are a conqueror… But we will have to look at the implication... Likely to cause on society,” observed the bench.

The SC directed the Delhi government to seek inputs from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding Hawara's plea to transfer him from Delhi's Tihar jail to a prison in Punjab. The Apex court said these are sensitive matters and it was not in a position to go against the state government's advice. The matter was heard by a bench, comprising justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared for the Delhi government, and senior advocate Colin Gonsalves appeared for Hawara, who is serving a life term in the case related to the killing of the former Punjab CM in 1995. Assassination, Jailbreak, Life Term Bhati said Hawara was involved in a jailbreak, and his death penalty was converted to life imprisonment in the murder case. Stressing that transfer might increase his chances of escape, she referred to an advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs on transferring high-risk prisoners. She also referred to an affidavit filed by the Punjab government, and said the law and order situation in Punjab will be affected if he is transferred. During the hearing, Justice Sundresh said, “On a personal note, I always look at things in a positive way… Larger interest is required (to be seen). There are stakeholders and we have to give some importance to their views. Today, the state of Punjab is also very reluctant…” Gonsalves said his client has been in jail for 31 years and his conduct has been unblemished. Bhati pointed at his six convictions. Gonsalves countered he was acquitted in all. Gonsalves submitted that the CM was assassinated 31 years ago when his client was just 21 years old. The bench asked how it could ignore Punjab's objection. “On a larger issue... If something emanates out of this, then we should not be responsible,” observed the bench. Deadly Ideology & Legal Paradox