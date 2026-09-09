ETV Bharat / bharat

'Every Indian Progressing With Dignity Under Modi Govt': BJP President Nitin Nabin Announces Month-Long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday announced a month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' from September 17 to October 17 to commemorate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's completion of 25 years in public service, saying India had moved "from despair and darkness" to becoming the world's fastest-growing major economy under his leadership.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Nabin said October 7 will mark 25 years of Modi's public service journey, which began when he took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7 in 2001.

"Today, we have gathered here to discuss the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. On October 7, 2026, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will complete 25 years of public service, a journey that began when he assumed office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001. Over the past 25 years, he has steadfastly continued this journey of service, embracing the mantra of transitioning from public service to service of the nation," he said.

The BJP chief added that when PM Modi took over the leadership of the country, India was facing policy paralysis and was referred to as one of the "Fragile Five" economies. "When he took over the leadership of the country, India was facing policy paralysis and was being referred to as one of the 'Fragile Five' economies. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world," he said.

"There was a time when the atmosphere at that time was one of despair and darkness. Our economy was seen as part of the Fragile Five. But today, India stands out as the world's fastest-growing economy," Nabin said. He said India's stature and standing on the global stage had also risen significantly under the Modi-led government. Nabin said PM Modi had worked since 2014 to replace a sense of despair among the country's youth with hope and optimism.

"There was a time when the youth of the country were immersed in an atmosphere of despair. It was the honourable Prime Minister who, since 2014, took up the task of placing them in an environment of hope and optimism," he said.

Highlighting India's startup ecosystem, Nabin said the country had become the world's third-largest startup nation and that young people were increasingly emerging as job creators. "Through startups and unicorns, India has today become the third-largest startup nation in the world. In startups and unicorns, our youth have come forward and emerged as job givers and not just job seekers," he said.

He also highlighted initiatives such as Khelo India and Fit India, saying India's youth were being represented in every field.

On women-led development, Nabin said the journey that began with Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao had reached the Lakhpati Didi milestone. "The Prime Minister spoke about Women-led Development, and the journey that began under his leadership with Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao has today reached the Lakhpati Didi milestone," he said.

He also referred to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, saying efforts were continuing to empower women and ensure their participation in policymaking. Nabin highlighted the transformation in the perception of border villages, which, he said, were earlier referred to as India's "last villages" but were now being called the country's "first villages".

"There was a time when border villages were called India's last villages. They changed this perception and started calling them India's first villages. This has not only brought changes in the lives of ordinary people, but has also altered people's outlook towards these communities," he said.

He said PM Modi's development journey began in Gujarat, where he worked on the Narmada project and, through the Vibrant Gujarat initiative, positioned the state as a major engine of growth and investment. "Gujarat's growth became a development model that other states could aspire to emulate," Nabin said.