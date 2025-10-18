ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Inch Of Pak Territory Within BrahMos Range, Operation Sindoor Was Only A Trailer: Rajnath

BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system. It will also provide a new energy to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

RAJNATH SINGH
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat, Ghar-Ghar Swadeshi' campaign event, in Lucknow, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 18, 2025 at 1:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer.

BrahMos has become a key pillar of India's armed forces and has strengthened the country's belief that it can turn its dreams into reality, Singh said after he and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of the missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit here.

BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, an official statement said. The flagging off is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing, it said.

This state-of-the-art BrahMos Aerospace unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.

Also Read

Rajnath, Adityanath To Flag Off First Batch Of BrahMos Missiles Manufactured In Lucknow On Saturday

TAGGED:

BRAHMOS AEROSPACE
OPERATION SINDOOR
DEFENCE MINISTER RAJNATH SINGH

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.