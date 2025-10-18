ETV Bharat / bharat

Every Inch Of Pak Territory Within BrahMos Range, Operation Sindoor Was Only A Trailer: Rajnath

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said every inch of Pakistan's territory lies within range of BrahMos and what happened during Operation Sindoor was just a trailer.

BrahMos has become a key pillar of India's armed forces and has strengthened the country's belief that it can turn its dreams into reality, Singh said after he and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the first batch of the missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace unit here.

BrahMos Aerospace has successfully produced the first batch of the missile system from its new integration and test facility in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, an official statement said. The flagging off is not only a milestone for the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) but will also provide a new energy to India's resolve to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing, it said.