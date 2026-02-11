ETV Bharat / bharat

'Every Emotional Outburst Can't Be Packaged As Threat To Economic Security': SC To NIA On WB plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that every emotional outburst cannot be packaged as a threat to economic security, while questioning basis on which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) cited provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) to justify its probe into the recent violence at West Bengal's Beldanga.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. The West Bengal government moved the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court order, which allowed the Centre to deploy central armed forces after violent unrest in Beldanga, Murshidabad, in mid-January 2026. The disturbance resulted in arson and damage to public property.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing the NIA, stressed that there was strong basis for a probe. Raju contended that this is a porous border near Bangladesh and there was violence and deadly weapons were used, and the NIA is doing independent investigation but the state is not handing over probe papers. Raju urged the bench to direct the state to hand over the papers. West Bengal government counsel said, "Only in West Bengal, the NIA Is active…".

Justice Bagchi further orally observed, "Every emotional outburst cannot be packaged as a threat to economic security." He also observed that with reference to the earlier attack in April, last year, there was a direction by the division bench of the high court to NIA to consider the probe, but the NIA "slept over it”, and asked, “what was necessity for the NIA without even looking into the records to initiate this FIR or its power under 65…we are not making any comment, it is for high court to examine”.

The CJI also orally remarked that the manner in which this unfortunate incident has taken place, "I think the high court (should examine the matter)…".

Justice Bagchi observed, "without looking into documents, you have said Section 15 UAPA is justified. The case diary was not placed before you...this is a pre-decisional conclusion arrived at...".

The NIA claimed that the violence had affected the economic security of India and was thus a terrorist act under Section 15, UAPA. Another counsel argued before the bench that the high court said the NIA should take a decision. "Actually, it is an economically strategic highway and therefore, it is blocked…”, said a counsel.