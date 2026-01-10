ETV Bharat / bharat

Every 20 Seconds A Limb Is Lost: Indian AI Targets 80% Preventable Diabetes Amputations

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Every 20 seconds, somewhere in the world, a limb is lost to diabetes. In India, now home to the largest diabetic population globally, the numbers are particularly grim. More than 1 lakh major lower-limb amputations, below or above the knee, are carried out every year due to diabetic foot complications. What makes this crisis even more alarming is that medical evidence suggests nearly 80% of these amputations are preventable with timely screening and early intervention.

Yet, despite the scale of the problem, diabetic foot care remains one of the most neglected aspects of diabetes management in India. Only 3.5% of diabetics undergo comprehensive foot examinations, leaving millions vulnerable to ulcers, infections, and life-altering amputations. Against this backdrop, a new generation of India-built, AI-powered healthcare solutions is emerging, aiming to plug this massive prevention gap, particularly in rural and Tier-2 India, where access to specialised care is limited.

A Crisis With Deadly Consequences

Diabetic foot complications are not just a quality-of-life issue; they are often fatal. Studies show that nearly 70% of patients die within five years of a major amputation, a mortality rate comparable to some cancers. The economic burden is equally devastating. Treating a single diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) costs, on average, ₹1.5 lakh, which can be equivalent to five to six years of income for many Indian households.

“People often underestimate how catastrophic a diabetic foot ulcer can be,” said Dr Pavan Belehalli, orthopaedician and founder-director of health-tech firm StrideAid, speaking to ETV Bharat, adding “When a patient develops a foot ulcer, they stop working, they require repeated dressings and hospital visits, and the entire family can be pushed into financial distress.”

Nationally, diabetic foot ulcer prevalence stands at 6.2%, but regional disparities are stark. The eastern region reports the highest prevalence at 9.6%, followed by southern India at 7.4%. In absolute numbers, this translates into an estimated four to five crore Indians living with active foot ulcers, many of them undiagnosed or inadequately treated.

The Missing “Target Organ”

While diabetes management programmes traditionally focus on protecting the eyes, heart, and kidneys, experts say the feet are routinely ignored until it is too late. “The feet are the most neglected target organ in diabetes,” Dr Belehalli said.

“Patients usually approach general physicians for small cuts or wounds. These are often treated with simple dressings or antibiotics, but without proper foot assessment. By the time they are referred to a specialised centre, weeks or months have passed, and that’s when complications set in.”

This delay is critical. The so-called “golden window” for preventing infections and amputations lies in early screening, risk stratification, and timely referral. However, the lack of awareness among patients, caregivers, paramedical staff, and even doctors has resulted in systemic failure. “It is not the fault of the patients,” Dr Belehalli stressed. “We have not created enough awareness in the healthcare ecosystem about diabetic foot care.”

AI At The Point Of Care

To address this gap, StrideAid has developed an AI-powered Digital Point-of-Care (D-PoC) screening system designed to detect diabetic foot risks early, within minutes and at the clinic level, rather than tertiary hospitals.