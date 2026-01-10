Every 20 Seconds A Limb Is Lost: Indian AI Targets 80% Preventable Diabetes Amputations
AI-made-in-India tools are stepping in to prevent preventable diabetes amputations, as most patients still miss basic foot screening.
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Every 20 seconds, somewhere in the world, a limb is lost to diabetes. In India, now home to the largest diabetic population globally, the numbers are particularly grim. More than 1 lakh major lower-limb amputations, below or above the knee, are carried out every year due to diabetic foot complications. What makes this crisis even more alarming is that medical evidence suggests nearly 80% of these amputations are preventable with timely screening and early intervention.
Yet, despite the scale of the problem, diabetic foot care remains one of the most neglected aspects of diabetes management in India. Only 3.5% of diabetics undergo comprehensive foot examinations, leaving millions vulnerable to ulcers, infections, and life-altering amputations. Against this backdrop, a new generation of India-built, AI-powered healthcare solutions is emerging, aiming to plug this massive prevention gap, particularly in rural and Tier-2 India, where access to specialised care is limited.
A Crisis With Deadly Consequences
Diabetic foot complications are not just a quality-of-life issue; they are often fatal. Studies show that nearly 70% of patients die within five years of a major amputation, a mortality rate comparable to some cancers. The economic burden is equally devastating. Treating a single diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) costs, on average, ₹1.5 lakh, which can be equivalent to five to six years of income for many Indian households.
“People often underestimate how catastrophic a diabetic foot ulcer can be,” said Dr Pavan Belehalli, orthopaedician and founder-director of health-tech firm StrideAid, speaking to ETV Bharat, adding “When a patient develops a foot ulcer, they stop working, they require repeated dressings and hospital visits, and the entire family can be pushed into financial distress.”
Nationally, diabetic foot ulcer prevalence stands at 6.2%, but regional disparities are stark. The eastern region reports the highest prevalence at 9.6%, followed by southern India at 7.4%. In absolute numbers, this translates into an estimated four to five crore Indians living with active foot ulcers, many of them undiagnosed or inadequately treated.
The Missing “Target Organ”
While diabetes management programmes traditionally focus on protecting the eyes, heart, and kidneys, experts say the feet are routinely ignored until it is too late. “The feet are the most neglected target organ in diabetes,” Dr Belehalli said.
“Patients usually approach general physicians for small cuts or wounds. These are often treated with simple dressings or antibiotics, but without proper foot assessment. By the time they are referred to a specialised centre, weeks or months have passed, and that’s when complications set in.”
This delay is critical. The so-called “golden window” for preventing infections and amputations lies in early screening, risk stratification, and timely referral. However, the lack of awareness among patients, caregivers, paramedical staff, and even doctors has resulted in systemic failure. “It is not the fault of the patients,” Dr Belehalli stressed. “We have not created enough awareness in the healthcare ecosystem about diabetic foot care.”
AI At The Point Of Care
To address this gap, StrideAid has developed an AI-powered Digital Point-of-Care (D-PoC) screening system designed to detect diabetic foot risks early, within minutes and at the clinic level, rather than tertiary hospitals.
The D-PoC system integrates multiple diagnostic tools: thermal imaging to detect inflammation, plantar pressure mapping to identify high-risk pressure zones, neuropathy assessment to test nerve damage, and ankle-brachial index (ABI)–based vascular screening to assess blood flow. The entire process takes around 20 minutes and generates an integrated risk profile.
Using AI algorithms, the system classifies feet into low-, medium-, and high-risk categories and suggests referral pathways accordingly. “We are integrating IoT devices with AI to make sure we save as many diabetic feet as possible,” Dr Belehalli explained, and added “The goal is early identification and early referral, before ulcers and infections develop.”
Crucially, the technology is built in India and is reportedly about 70% cheaper than imported systems. More than 8,500 screenings have already been conducted, and the solution is designed to work in rural and Tier-2 clinics with minimal training.
From Data To Prevention
One of the most compelling aspects of the system is its focus on prevention rather than treatment. Alongside screening, StrideAid has developed dynamic offloading footwear that uses pressure-mapping data to redistribute foot load and prevent ulcers from forming in the first place.
“Most footwear solutions come in after an ulcer develops,” Dr Belehalli said. “Here, the idea is to prevent the ulcer before it even starts.”
A recent patient case illustrates the impact. Anand Kumar (name changed), a 74-year-old man, visited a D-PoC clinic for routine screening. He had no visible ulcers or prior amputations. However, advanced screening revealed dangerously high plantar pressure zones across his forefoot, heel, and hallux, along with early neuropathy that reduced his ability to sense heat and cold. Vascular assessment showed normal blood flow, indicating good healing potential—if preventive steps were taken immediately.
Based on the D-PoC report, the care team counselled him on customised footwear, pressure offloading, daily foot inspection, and regular follow-ups. Today, he remains ulcer-free. “This is a classic example of how early detection converts a high-risk foot into a preventable success story,” Dr Belehalli said.
AI As Educator: StrideGPT
Beyond diagnosis, StrideAid is also using AI to tackle the awareness gap. Its AI assistant, StrideGPT, functions as a digital diabetic foot companion for both doctors and patients. Built as a large language model, it answers common questions, explains reports, and guides next steps in care.
“Many patients don’t understand their screening reports, even after seeing a doctor,” Dr Belehalli said. “StrideGPT has a patient mode and a doctor mode. Patients can ask simple questions—whether they can walk barefoot, whether their footwear is safe, or how serious their condition is.”
The assistant supports voice and text inputs and currently works in English, Hindi, and Kannada, with plans to expand to more Indian languages. “This is AI moving beyond diagnosis into education and care pathways,” he added.
Impact On The Ground
The technology’s impact is already visible in certain regions. After analysing screening data, StrideAid identified that a disproportionate number of severe diabetic foot cases, Wagner’s grades 3 and 4, were coming from a specific city. The team conducted targeted awareness programmes there, and within six months, amputations from that area reportedly fell by 35–40%.
Digital podiatry clinics using the D-PoC model have been set up at the Karnataka Institute of Endocrinology and Research in Bengaluru, district hospitals in places like Chikballapur, and are being expanded to underserved regions such as Raichur and Yadgir. Demonstrations at government facilities, including Arogya Soudha in Bengaluru, have also revealed hidden cases of peripheral arterial disease among asymptomatic individuals, allowing early, non-surgical intervention.
Public health experts say the evidence makes a strong case for integrating diabetic foot screening at the primary healthcare level. “If screening can happen at PHCs, many amputations can be avoided,” Dr Belehalli said. “Validated studies show that 80% of lower-limb amputations can be prevented with early screening and referral.”