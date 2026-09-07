ETV Bharat / bharat

'Even Sleeping At Night Feels Scary': Satya Niketan Collapse Leaves Delhi Students Worried About PG Safety

Students hold a vigil under the banner 'Student Lives Matter', demanding accountability over the death of students in a building collapse at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi on Monday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The collapse of a PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan has raised serious questions about student safety in the national capital.

Accounts from students after the incident reflect not only the trauma of the tragedy but also concerns about the compulsion to live in private PGs, high rents and poor building conditions.

Students say that after the incident, even returning to their respective buildings feels frightening.

A view of an adjacent house cracked following a building collapse in South Delhi's Satya Niketan, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

'I Fear Something Could Happen'

Durvika Gadaja, a second-year BSc Mathematics Honours student at Maitreyi College, described the incident as extremely disturbing. She said it was deeply distressing that people lost their lives because of someone's negligence and hoped no other student would have to face such a situation in the future.

Durvika said the area around the incident site in Satya Niketan usually sees heavy foot traffic, including fruit and vegetable vendors. She said an incident like this happening suddenly in such a busy area was shocking and disturbing for everyone. She added that she still lives in a private hostel. With colleges unable to provide enough hostel facilities, students have few alternatives apart from staying in private PGs.

Anshul, a second-year Chemistry Honours student, said the collapsed building was being used as a private hostel. He said the entire building collapsed after its walls were affected.

The injured people were taken to AIIMS, where, Anshul said, a person known to him was declared dead by doctors.

Talking about the cost of staying in a private hostel, he said the monthly expense, including food, could reach around Rs 20,000. After the collapse, he said he was now also scared about the safety of his own building.

Anshul said that even while sleeping at night, he fears that something could happen at any moment. The incident has heightened students' concerns about the safety of their accommodation.

Students hold a vigil under the banner 'Student Lives Matter', demanding accountability over the death of students in a building collapse at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi on Monday. (IANS)

Sarvan Singh, who had been living in Satya Niketan for around two years, said that when he needed to shift and looked for another PG, he was quoted around Rs 14,000. This has left students facing an economic challenge while also needing to find safe accommodation.

Rohit Verma, a second-year student who has lived in Satya Niketan for about a year and a half, said the building's actual condition was not apparent from the outside. He said the condition inside was quite poor.

Rohit said the cost of accommodation, including food and other basic facilities, could reach around Rs 20,000 a month. After seeing the building's condition following the collapse, he said it raised serious questions about the safety of the place students had considered their home.