'Even Sleeping At Night Feels Scary': Satya Niketan Collapse Leaves Delhi Students Worried About PG Safety
Students describe growing anxiety over accommodation after the tragedy, while limited college hostel capacity leaves many dependent on private housing | Anand Gupta reports.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The collapse of a PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan has raised serious questions about student safety in the national capital.
Accounts from students after the incident reflect not only the trauma of the tragedy but also concerns about the compulsion to live in private PGs, high rents and poor building conditions.
Students say that after the incident, even returning to their respective buildings feels frightening.
'I Fear Something Could Happen'
Durvika Gadaja, a second-year BSc Mathematics Honours student at Maitreyi College, described the incident as extremely disturbing. She said it was deeply distressing that people lost their lives because of someone's negligence and hoped no other student would have to face such a situation in the future.
Durvika said the area around the incident site in Satya Niketan usually sees heavy foot traffic, including fruit and vegetable vendors. She said an incident like this happening suddenly in such a busy area was shocking and disturbing for everyone. She added that she still lives in a private hostel. With colleges unable to provide enough hostel facilities, students have few alternatives apart from staying in private PGs.
Anshul, a second-year Chemistry Honours student, said the collapsed building was being used as a private hostel. He said the entire building collapsed after its walls were affected.
The injured people were taken to AIIMS, where, Anshul said, a person known to him was declared dead by doctors.
Talking about the cost of staying in a private hostel, he said the monthly expense, including food, could reach around Rs 20,000. After the collapse, he said he was now also scared about the safety of his own building.
Anshul said that even while sleeping at night, he fears that something could happen at any moment. The incident has heightened students' concerns about the safety of their accommodation.
Sarvan Singh, who had been living in Satya Niketan for around two years, said that when he needed to shift and looked for another PG, he was quoted around Rs 14,000. This has left students facing an economic challenge while also needing to find safe accommodation.
Rohit Verma, a second-year student who has lived in Satya Niketan for about a year and a half, said the building's actual condition was not apparent from the outside. He said the condition inside was quite poor.
Rohit said the cost of accommodation, including food and other basic facilities, could reach around Rs 20,000 a month. After seeing the building's condition following the collapse, he said it raised serious questions about the safety of the place students had considered their home.
College Opens Classrooms For Affected Students
After the incident, Sri Venkateswara College made immediate arrangements to help affected students. College Principal Prof Vajjhala Ravi said he reached the college on the holiday as soon as he learnt about the incident and inspected the site.
He said Delhi Police, the MCD and NDRF teams were present at the spot. The Chief Minister and local MLA Anil Sharma had also reached the site.
The principal said a large crowd gathered at the incident site. He said it would be more useful to return to the college and make arrangements for students than to remain at the site.
Prof Ravi said the college vacated classrooms for affected students and arranged mattresses there. The college also made cleaning and health-related arrangements and installed coolers.
He said some students arriving from Satya Niketan told the college that their PGs and hotels had been closed. The college arranged food for such students, including breakfast and lunch.
The principal said the college would provide all possible assistance to affected students within its capacity.
The College Has A Hostel And Plans To Expand It
On the shortage of hostel facilities faced by students, the principal said he could not comment extensively at the Delhi University level. However, Sri Venkateswara College has hostel facilities and would try to expand them in the future.
Many Delhi University students live in private PGs and hostels outside their campuses. The safety of such private accommodation is therefore directly linked to student safety.
The principal said an online meeting was also held with the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University after the incident. The university issued directions to colleges on arrangements following the Satya Niketan tragedy.
He said colleges also discussed financial assistance. Prof. Ravi said college buildings undergo audits from time to time, adding that regular inspections and attention to safety arrangements are extremely important.
The Bigger Question: Where Will Students Live?
The Satya Niketan incident has not only raised questions about the safety of one PG building but has also put Delhi's entire system of safe, affordable student accommodation under scrutiny.
On one hand, colleges have limited hostel seats; on the other, students spend thousands of rupees every month to live in private PGs. Still, questions remain about whether these buildings are structurally sound and safe.
After the incident, students' biggest concern is whether their building is safe. For students, an affordable room is no longer enough; safe accommodation has become the biggest need. The Satya Niketan tragedy has brought this need sharply into focus.
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