ETV Bharat / bharat

Even My Late Mother Was Abused At Jantar Mantar, But We Must Forgive 'Our Misguided Children': PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it pained him that even his late mother was subjected to filthy abuses at Jantar Mantar and lamented that "our daughters" had used such language, even as he called for forgiving the "misguided children".

In another late-night video message released on Instagram, the prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path.

The remarks drew a sharp response from the Congress, which said that while the country was asking the PM to apologise, he had instead "forgiven the country".

Tagging the PM's video and post, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X in Hindi, "Listen to this. The country is asking him to apologise, yet he has forgiven the country."

In his video message, Modi said he was speaking because his heart told him to address the youth over what had happened during the protests against alleged irregularities in the NEET examination at Jantar Mantar. He said some "naughty children" had hurled filthy abuses at him, using language unfit for a civilised society.

"Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there with filthy language. But abuses never solve anything; let's guide the misguided," he said.

"I want to forgive them. People make mistakes, but it was a cultural shock that our daughters are using such abusive language. We must forgive our youth who were misguided; after all, they are our children. It's our duty to show them the right path," he said.

Drawing an analogy, he said, "We don't disown our teeth even if they bite our tongue; both belong to us, just as our youth are our own." The prime minister appealed to the youth to come forward and learn from their mistakes. "Our country is moving forward, and they too must move ahead with it," he said.