Even If 'Strait of Hormuz' Reopens, Real Estate Expenses Will Not Decline Immediately: Anarock Group Report
The report said the blockade has resulted in an in shipping costs, writes Santu Das.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, an international property consultant, providing comprehensive real state services, has predicted that even if the situation becomes normal in the region, the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the real estate expenses will not decrease immediately.
Referring to the blockade of 'Strait of Hormuz' in the wake of ongoing situation, Anarock Group said the blockade has necessitated rerouting, resulting in an additional 10 to 20 days and an increase in shipping costs for construction materials by up to Rs 1.5 to 3.5 lakh per container.
As per the the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), in 2025, India imported goods valued at $98.7 billion from West Asia, establishing the region as an essential provider of energy, fertilizers, and industrial inputs. More than 60 per cent of India's imports of limestone, sulphur, and gypsum originate from West Asia and that the construction, fertilizer, and chemical sectors may encounter potential shortages.
"The proverbial Japanese curse 'may you live in interesting times' is becoming manifest on the Indian real estate construction sector in ways few developers would have foreseen as they rang in 2026. The Strait of Hormuz blockade since early March 2026 has hit the sector hard with exploding material costs, supply delays - and potentially delayed and even stalled projects," the real estate services and consulting firm said in its recent report.
Pointing that that Iran's stranglehold on this critical waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman has impacted a substantial amount of India's shipping imports, the Anarock Group said, "The forced reroutes of ships carrying construction materials around the Cape of Good Hope has added anywhere between 10-20 days to shipping times - and as much as and Rs 1.5-3.5 lakh per container to the costs."
Referring to the steel prices, it said, "Steel prices have surged by around 20 to Rs 72,000/tonne, from Rs 62,000 earlier. At a very rough estimate, this adds approximately Rs 50/sq feet to the cost of building high-rises in Mumbai, which currently has well over 10,000 luxury units under construction. The cost of hot rolled coil now hovers at Rs 51,000-56,000 and may hit Rs 62,000 by June if the situation does not change for the better."
"Skyscrapers use ribbed steel rods embedded in concrete to give it tensile strength, and this added cost has a direct correlation to the cost and speed of constructing them. Diesel for construction cranes and mixers is heavily associated with the USD 100+ price. of Brent crude. This price shock will reflect significantly on construction sites in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, and other high-rise-centric cities around the country," read the report of the Anarock Group.
It further said, "Even if the Gulf war ends tomorrow, the Strait of Hormuz opens and shipping resumes normally, the additional real estate costs will not reduce immediately. We can expect a 2-8-week period for tanker pileups to clear as carriers test the safety of the route. Freight surcharges and higher shipping insurance will remain high in locked contracts."
A full reset will take anywhere between 1-3 months and certainly, a reboot of global shipping will not help developers to achieve their usual monsoon timelines, it added. Last week, Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group had told ETV Bharat that the ongoing situation in West Asia is no longer just a theoretical threat , and it has become a complicated multi-pronged challenge for the Indian real estate market.
He asserted that the construction costs, which have already gone up in the recent years, it is more likely to go up again because of the ongoing situation.
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