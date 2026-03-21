ETV Bharat / bharat

Even If 'Strait of Hormuz' Reopens, Real Estate Expenses Will Not Decline Immediately: Anarock Group Report

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, an international property consultant, providing comprehensive real state services, has predicted that even if the situation becomes normal in the region, the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the real estate expenses will not decrease immediately.

Referring to the blockade of 'Strait of Hormuz' in the wake of ongoing situation, Anarock Group said the blockade has necessitated rerouting, resulting in an additional 10 to 20 days and an increase in shipping costs for construction materials by up to Rs 1.5 to 3.5 lakh per container.

As per the the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), in 2025, India imported goods valued at $98.7 billion from West Asia, establishing the region as an essential provider of energy, fertilizers, and industrial inputs. More than 60 per cent of India's imports of limestone, sulphur, and gypsum originate from West Asia and that the construction, fertilizer, and chemical sectors may encounter potential shortages.

"The proverbial Japanese curse 'may you live in interesting times' is becoming manifest on the Indian real estate construction sector in ways few developers would have foreseen as they rang in 2026. The Strait of Hormuz blockade since early March 2026 has hit the sector hard with exploding material costs, supply delays - and potentially delayed and even stalled projects," the real estate services and consulting firm said in its recent report.

Pointing that that Iran's stranglehold on this critical waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman has impacted a substantial amount of India's shipping imports, the Anarock Group said, "The forced reroutes of ships carrying construction materials around the Cape of Good Hope has added anywhere between 10-20 days to shipping times - and as much as and Rs 1.5-3.5 lakh per container to the costs."