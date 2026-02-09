ETV Bharat / bharat

'Even Ajmal Kasab Was Given Fair Trial', Says SC While Directing Out-Of-Turn Hearing Of Kuldeep Sengar's Appeal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday orally observed that even Ajmal Kasab, who brutally attacked on the sovereignty of this country, was even provided "fair trial", while asking the Delhi high court to afford "out-of-turn" hearing to former Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's appeal challenging his conviction and 10-year sentence in the case related to the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice NV Anjaria was hearing the petition filed by Sengar challenging the Delhi High Court's order passed on January 19 refusing to suspend his sentence in the death case. The bench refused to entertain the plea regarding suspension of the sentence but directed the Delhi high court to hear his pending criminal appeal on an out-of-turn basis.

During the hearing, senior advocate Siddharth Dave, representing Sengar, submitted that his client has already served seven years and six months of actual sentence out of the ten-year sentence.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the CBI, informed the bench that the main appeal against the conviction is listed for hearing on February 11.

Dave argued that in cases of term sentence, suspension of the sentence during the pendency of the appeal is the norm. However, the bench pointed out that Sengar is serving life sentence in the other case related to the rape of the Unnao girl.

Justice Bagchi asked why not an appeal to convert the offence into Section 302 offence. Advocate Mahmood Pracha, representing the victim, informed the bench that it has been filed and it is also pending.

"It is highly debatable that an offence involving moral turpitude of such a nature, will you be entitled to claim any remission ... we are saying highly debatable," observed the CJI.

Dave said remission is even available in murder cases but after 14 years of imprisonment. The bench said it will ask the high court to take up the appeal on a day-to-day basis.

The CJI told Dave that the 2020 appeal, might not ordinarily come as per turn in the Delhi high court and because "you have not been granted bail", the high court has accorded Sengar out of turn hearing.

Mehta said he is undergoing life imprisonment in the second offence. "As an accused. This is one country which is so proud of the rule of law … This country has followed the rule of law, this country has provided a fair trial even to terrorists," observed the CJI.