ETV Bharat / bharat

Odisha: 45 Years After Rengali Dam Was Built, Oustees Await Fulfilment Of Promises Made To Them

Sambalpur: It’s a tale of promises not met in the face of relocation for the 40 families of Kulusara village who left their home and hearths trusting the government's word for the ‘development’ that Rengali dam would usher in the area. Even after 45 years, they continue to struggle to realise what was promised to them. Frustrated by the state of affairs, the villagers have decided to boycott the forthcoming panchayat elections.

To this day, Sarbejal village, where the evacuees were rehabilitated, has not been granted the status of a 'revenue village'. Hence, they are getting neither government benefits, land pattas (titles), nor resident certificates. The 125 members of those 40 families back then have now grown to 400.

The ETV Bharat team that reached Sarbejal village came face to face with the trauma that the displaced families continue to endure. It was in 1980 that the decision to build the multi-purpose Rengali dam in Deogarh district led to 40 families from Kulusara village under Barkote block to lose their ancestral land in the submergence area.

At that time, the government cleared forests at Sarbejal under Jamankira block of Sambalpur district to provide land and space to settle these displaced families. Four decades down the line, they claim that the terms on which they had agreed to be relocated have not been met fully.

No Land Titles, Address Proofs, Caste Certificates

Although there is a primary school and limited drinking water facility here, there is a severe lack of permanent infrastructure. The farmers here claim that since the village lacks the status of a revenue village, farmers do not get tokens to sell their paddy and are compelled to sell their produce much below the government procurement rates. They say that while the MSP for paddy is around Rs 31 per kg, they are selling it for Rs 13 to Rs 14.

Students say they face a lot of difficulties in procuring caste or residential status certificates. Similarly, agricultural loans and government housing benefits remain out of reach for these displaced people.

Ironically, this area falls under the parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and is the Assembly constituency of Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik. Furthermore, Sambalpur is the home district of the state’s Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.

The displaced people claim to have repeatedly submitted written requests to the relevant authorities and even the Chief Minister. However, their problems remain unresolved.