Odisha: 45 Years After Rengali Dam Was Built, Oustees Await Fulfilment Of Promises Made To Them
They are being denied facilities as the Sarbejal village where they were settled is yet to be granted the status of a revenue village.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Sambalpur: It’s a tale of promises not met in the face of relocation for the 40 families of Kulusara village who left their home and hearths trusting the government's word for the ‘development’ that Rengali dam would usher in the area. Even after 45 years, they continue to struggle to realise what was promised to them. Frustrated by the state of affairs, the villagers have decided to boycott the forthcoming panchayat elections.
To this day, Sarbejal village, where the evacuees were rehabilitated, has not been granted the status of a 'revenue village'. Hence, they are getting neither government benefits, land pattas (titles), nor resident certificates. The 125 members of those 40 families back then have now grown to 400.
The ETV Bharat team that reached Sarbejal village came face to face with the trauma that the displaced families continue to endure. It was in 1980 that the decision to build the multi-purpose Rengali dam in Deogarh district led to 40 families from Kulusara village under Barkote block to lose their ancestral land in the submergence area.
At that time, the government cleared forests at Sarbejal under Jamankira block of Sambalpur district to provide land and space to settle these displaced families. Four decades down the line, they claim that the terms on which they had agreed to be relocated have not been met fully.
No Land Titles, Address Proofs, Caste Certificates
Although there is a primary school and limited drinking water facility here, there is a severe lack of permanent infrastructure. The farmers here claim that since the village lacks the status of a revenue village, farmers do not get tokens to sell their paddy and are compelled to sell their produce much below the government procurement rates. They say that while the MSP for paddy is around Rs 31 per kg, they are selling it for Rs 13 to Rs 14.
Students say they face a lot of difficulties in procuring caste or residential status certificates. Similarly, agricultural loans and government housing benefits remain out of reach for these displaced people.
Ironically, this area falls under the parliamentary constituency of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and is the Assembly constituency of Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik. Furthermore, Sambalpur is the home district of the state’s Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari.
The displaced people claim to have repeatedly submitted written requests to the relevant authorities and even the Chief Minister. However, their problems remain unresolved.
The villagers allege that they have not been provided with any permanent patta for housing or agricultural land to date.
Ramakanta Sahu, a senior citizen, said, "They brought us here and provided facilities like ponds, wells and roads but we don't have pattas for our land. Nor has the village received the status of a revenue village. Because of this, tokens for selling paddy are not generated and our names do not show up for Aadhaar cards with this address. Our Aadhaar cards are being made with a Jamankira address."
'Village Falls Under Reserved Forest Land'
He further said, "We have heard that our village apparently falls under a reserved forest area. But where is our fault in this? We didn’t cut down the forest to live here. The government itself cleared the forest and settled us here at its own expense. At that time, the government had collected Rs 300 per acre from each family for clearing the forest."
Another resident, Gajanan Khadiratna, said, “The 'K-Form' patta provided to us by the government during displacement used to work earlier. However, after everything went online, this patta is no longer functional. Therefore, we are currently selling our paddy to traders at very low prices. We don't get houses under any government scheme. Children's certificates cannot be issued under our village's name. We have repeatedly informed the government and the departmental minister about this problem but to no avail."
According to reports, the land where these people reside is classified as government forest land. The change of land classification and the joint survey required by the Revenue Department and the Forest Department remain on hold because of the administrative red tape for decades. The administration has held back from issuing permanent pattas, citing unmet official measurements and criteria. Although some basic amenities like a government primary school and drinking water have reached the people through the Panchayat, they are deprived of major welfare schemes because the village lacks complete revenue village status.
Jamankira’s Block Development Officer (BDO) Rabindra Sethi said, "We are aware of this problem. The state government has been apprised about this matter by the district administration. Discussions are underway to resolve the issue."
The Rengali project was built across the Brahmani River in Deogarh district in 1985. Built for flood control, power generation and irrigation, this dam holds 4,400 million cubic meters of water. It has a power generation capacity of 250 MW and spans a catchment area of 25,250 sq km. Its construction started in 1980.