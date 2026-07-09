ETV Bharat / bharat

'Even A Snail May Question The Speed At Which This Trial Is Proceeding’: SC On A 2015 Suit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that even a snail may question the speed at which the trial is proceeding, while wondering that in a suit filed in 2015, the plaintiff's evidence was ongoing as of 2026.

The verdict was delivered by a bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh. "The suit in question was filed in 2015. As of 2026, the plaintiff’s evidence is ongoing. We may say that even a snail may question the speed at which this trial is proceeding. When this reality is juxtaposed with the intent of the legislation and the malady it sought to cure within civil and specifically business litigation in India, the contrast is stark,” said the bench.

The bench delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by a private firm challenging a February 2025 order of the Delhi High Court. The bench noted that the suit originally initiated in May 2015 was renumbered and registered as a commercial suit under the Commercial Courts Act, 2015 in January 2018.

The high court rejected the firm's application seeking to bring on record additional documents and recall a witness for examination in the pending suit filed before the high court. The apex court dismissed the appeal against the high court order.