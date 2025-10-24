ETV Bharat / bharat

EU Regulations To Impact Its Businesses: Goyal

Berlin/New Delhi: A host of regulations, including the Carbon Tax, introduced by the European Union are expected to impact its businesses, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday. The EU has announced regulations such as Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) which have been strongly objected by India.

"Because of all these regulations, I suspect that Europe is going to have an existential problem for their businesses. Their infrastructure is going to get costlier. Automobiles and planes are going to get costlier.

"Their cost of living will be difficult to manage and they will be living in a cocoon, while other trading partners will be trading around the world with each other," he said at the Berlin Global Dialogue.

The minister is in Berlin to participate in the dialogue, a meeting of leaders and German businesses to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade and investments. The minister said that there are 73 EU regulations. It is nearly impossible to fulfil the paperwork requirements to comply with these regulations, he said.