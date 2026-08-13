ETV Bharat / bharat

Europe Witnesses First Total Solar Eclipse in 27 Years; Kerala Science Communicator Captures Toulouse Spectacle

Thiruvananthapuram: Europe witnessed its first total solar eclipse in 27 years on Wednesday (August 12), as the Moon passed directly between the Earth and the Sun, casting its shadow across parts of Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain while a partial eclipse was visible across much of the continent.

The rare celestial event was also captured in a striking composite image from Toulouse, France, by science communicator Sarath Prabhavu J, who is based in the French city now and hails from Kollam, Kerala.

Although Toulouse lay just north of the path of totality and therefore did not experience a complete blackout, the city witnessed an extraordinary 97% obscuration of the Sun's disc at the maximum phase of the eclipse.

Sarat's composite photograph traces the eclipse through its different stages above Toulouse. Read clockwise from the bottom, the sequence begins with the first contact at 7.31 PM (local time), when the Moon first appeared to touch the Sun's disc. Frame by frame, the solar crescent became progressively thinner as the Moon moved across the Sun.

First click (Special arrangement)

The eclipse reached its maximum at 8.26 PM (local time), when approximately 97% of the Sun was obscured. The sequence then records the gradual retreat of the Moon and the return of the Sun's visible disc.

However, the spectacle at Toulouse took an unusual turn towards the end. The Sun set before the eclipse had completely ended.

As a result, the final frames of the composite do not show the Sun returning to its full circular form. Instead, a thin crescent Sun can be seen sinking towards the horizon through atmospheric haze, taking on a reddish hue as sunset approached.

The August 12 eclipse was significant for Europe because totality crossed parts of the continent after a long interval. The Moon's shadow travelled across a limited geographical corridor, while locations outside that corridor witnessed varying degrees of partial eclipse depending on their distance from the path of totality.

Solar eclipses occur when the Moon moves between Earth and the Sun and its shadow falls on Earth's surface. A total solar eclipse occurs when the apparent size of the Moon is sufficient to completely cover the Sun for observers within the narrow path of totality. Outside that path, observers see only a partial eclipse.