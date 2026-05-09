ETV Bharat / bharat

EU-India Partnership 'Limitless, Ambitious': Ambassador Delphin

European Union Ambassador to India Herve Delphin, left, and MEA Joint Secretary Priyanka Chauhan during the first meeting of the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) for India-EU Trilateral Cooperation, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The European Union-India partnership is "limitless, ambitious and progressive" and both sides have elevated the relationship to a "totally new level" in both qualitative and strategic terms, EU Ambassador Herve Delphin has said.

In an address at an event, the envoy also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "not an era of war" message "deeply resonates" with Europe's values and identity and called the EU "fundamentally a peace project".

Characterising the EU-India summit held three and a half months ago as a milestone, Delphin said the confluence of symbolism, substance and strategic significance resulted in "momentous outcomes".

"We have placed our relationship to a totally new level, in qualitative and strategic terms. The EU-India partnership is limitless, ambitious and progressive," he said.

"These achievements would not have been possible without the political conviction and trust shared by our leaders," the envoy said at the Europe Day celebrations on Friday night.

The envoy said the India-EU partnership is "truly consequential" for the 21st century and that both sides are determined to significantly expand the ties in diverse sectors.

Delphin cited the unveiling of a joint strategic agenda for the next five years, the conclusion of negotiations for an ambitious free trade agreement, the signing of a security and defence partnership pact and the firming up of a comprehensive framework on mobility as major takeaways from the summit.

"Fundamentally, we are global forces for good. We are both recognised as trusted, reliable partners working for global stability and prosperity, promoting global cooperation and solutions," he said.

"That India and the EU and its member states are deepening their ties like never before is truly a reason for celebration this year. This is the Europe-India moment," Delphin said in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a sizeable number of diplomats, academicians and foreign policy experts.

The envoy characterised the presence of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa as the chief guests at India's Republic Day parade and the EU-India summit as a "moment where symbolism, substance and strategic significance came together, resulting in momentous outcomes".