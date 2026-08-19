ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Story Vindicated: Railways Ministry Approves 100 Kmph Train Speed On Katra-Banihal USBRL Line

Jammu: The Union Railways Ministry has given its nod to increase the maximum speed of trains between Katra and Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) to 100 kilometres per hour.

The decision was taken after Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) Northern Circle Dinesh Chand Deshwal submitted his report and gave a green signal to increase the speed.

In a communication issued by Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Wednesday, it was informed that on the 111-kilometre-long new broad gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal, approval has been granted by the Railway Ministry to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph.

Earlier, the permissible speed on this section was 85 kmph for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Sangaldan* section and 75 kmph for the Sangaldan to Banihal section.

“This decision has been taken after ensuring compliance with all the prescribed safety conditions by the Railways prior to the speed increase,” the communication said.

On August 7, ETV Bharat reported that during his visit to the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL, Deshwal had examined all the necessary things and was satisfied with increasing the speed up to 100 kmph.