ETV Bharat Story Vindicated: Railways Ministry Approves 100 Kmph Train Speed On Katra-Banihal USBRL Line
Train speed between Katra and Banihal section has been increased to 100 kmph, which will reduce the travel time on the route, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : August 19, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Jammu: The Union Railways Ministry has given its nod to increase the maximum speed of trains between Katra and Banihal section of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Railway-Line (USBRL) to 100 kilometres per hour.
The decision was taken after Commissioner Railway Safety (CRS) Northern Circle Dinesh Chand Deshwal submitted his report and gave a green signal to increase the speed.
In a communication issued by Jammu Division of Northern Railway on Wednesday, it was informed that on the 111-kilometre-long new broad gauge rail section between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Banihal, approval has been granted by the Railway Ministry to increase the maximum permissible speed of trains to 100 kmph.
Earlier, the permissible speed on this section was 85 kmph for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to Sangaldan* section and 75 kmph for the Sangaldan to Banihal section.
“This decision has been taken after ensuring compliance with all the prescribed safety conditions by the Railways prior to the speed increase,” the communication said.
On August 7, ETV Bharat reported that during his visit to the Katra-Banihal section of USBRL, Deshwal had examined all the necessary things and was satisfied with increasing the speed up to 100 kmph.
Before his visit, an Oscillation Monitoring System (OMS) train was run on the track at speeds between 110 and 115.
The 111-km-long Katra-Banihal axis of USBRL has 97 per cent tunnels and also has the world's highest arch railway bridge called Chenab bridge.
“The increase in speed will not only reduce travel time, but will also strengthen the connectivity of Jammu-Kashmir. Passengers will get faster, safer and more comfortable travel facilities,” said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Jammu Uchit Singhal, while commenting on the latest decision.
“This will also boost tourism, trade and economic activities in the region. Railways remain continuously committed to the safety and convenience of passengers,” he added.
Currently, the Vande Bharat Express train is running between Srinagar and Jammu and on a daily basis, two trains ply in both directions, one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
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