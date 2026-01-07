ETV Bharat Special: 56 Teenage Pregnancy Cases Detected In Maharashtra District; One Girl Unmarried
In a shocking revelation, 56 teenage pregnancy cases have been reported in Akole with officials attributing it to the girls eloping for marriage.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
By Ravindra Mahale
Ahilyanagar: In a shocking revelation, the Maharashtra State Anganwadi workers or ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers have found 56 cases of pregnancy among teenage girls including an unmarried girl in Akole taluka in Ahilyanagar district of the state. Officials attribute the teenage pregnancies to young girls eloping with lovers to get married.
ETV Bharat has learnt that the cases were uncovered during the Anganwadi workers' house-to-house survey in villages to provide nutrition to nursing mothers. They found these 56 girls of which some of these girls have even given birth. However, since many of these girls are 'underage mothers' there are no records of their pregnancies or deliveries in any of the government records. The legal marriageable age for girls in India is 18 while it is 21 for boys.
The rising number of child marriages in Akole Taluka is a cause of concern as the government spends crores of rupees on women's and children's empowerment.
Srinivas Ashok Renukdas, a social worker of the NGO 'Samarth' and a member of the Akole Taluka Child Protection Committee said that one of the main reasons for teenage pregnancies is that youngsters were eloping to get married.
"There has also been a rise in the number of young girls eloping and getting married. Every two days on average, one girl in the taluka elopes to get married. Our organisation Samarth has prevented more than 500 child marriages in Akole Taluka in the past five years, along with the assistance of the administration. These incidents have created a unique social problem here," Renukdas said.
The Women and Child Development Department of Akole Taluka currently has two projects one in Rajur and one in Akole. There are 11 supervisors and 326 Anganwadi workers in the Akole project. The Anganwadi workers survey expecting and nursing mothers once a month and provide them nutritional supplements based on the results of the survey.
Renukdas told ETV Bharat that the women and child welfare department has taken cognisance of the issue. She suggested village-level child protection committees and a specific action plan.
Akole recently hosted a training on preventing child marriage, and village government representatives were informed. Archana Ekhande, the Women and Child Welfare Department's Akole project officer, has visited schools, gram sevaks (village development officers), few organisations and institutions throughout the Akole taluka. The authorities have also warned to take immediate action against individuals against child marriage.
According to the Women and Child Development Department's project officer Archana Ekhande, it was shocking to note there were 55 “underage married girls and one unmarried girl that we have found in the last three months."
Many women deliberately refuse to register for the Women and Child Development Department's monthly census of expectant and nursing mothers. Many cases go unreported because of social pressure, fear of stigma and authorities.
"This has also led to worsening health in the young expectant and neonatal mothers. It leads to several health problems like high blood pressure and diabetes," according to Sangeeta Salve, a state council member of the Maharashtra State ASHA and Group Promoter Federation. She said that child marriages were the main cause of numerous health issues adding that “social evil must be totally eliminated. My message is, "Beti padhao, beti bachav."
Indira Congress Committee state vice-president Girija Pichad said that they have submitted a complaint to Akole Tehsildar, the Women and Child Development Project Officer, and the Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, Rupali Chakankar, to curb this practice.
According to Inspector Mohan Borse of the Akole Police Station, in 2022, there were 4 cases of sexual assault reported against teenage girls in the vicinity of the Akole police station. There have been 14 cases in 2023, 16 in 2024, and 10 in the first nine months of 2025, he said.
“The number of missing young girls is especially concerning. There were 75 cases reported in 2022, 102 in 2023, 84 in 2024, and 84 in the first nine months of 2025," he said.
Read More: