ETV Bharat Special: 56 Teenage Pregnancy Cases Detected In Maharashtra District; One Girl Unmarried

By Ravindra Mahale

Ahilyanagar: In a shocking revelation, the Maharashtra State Anganwadi workers or ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers have found 56 cases of pregnancy among teenage girls including an unmarried girl in Akole taluka in Ahilyanagar district of the state. Officials attribute the teenage pregnancies to young girls eloping with lovers to get married.

ETV Bharat has learnt that the cases were uncovered during the Anganwadi workers' house-to-house survey in villages to provide nutrition to nursing mothers. They found these 56 girls of which some of these girls have even given birth. However, since many of these girls are 'underage mothers' there are no records of their pregnancies or deliveries in any of the government records. The legal marriageable age for girls in India is 18 while it is 21 for boys.

The rising number of child marriages in Akole Taluka is a cause of concern as the government spends crores of rupees on women's and children's empowerment.

Srinivas Ashok Renukdas, a social worker of the NGO 'Samarth' and a member of the Akole Taluka Child Protection Committee said that one of the main reasons for teenage pregnancies is that youngsters were eloping to get married.

"There has also been a rise in the number of young girls eloping and getting married. Every two days on average, one girl in the taluka elopes to get married. Our organisation Samarth has prevented more than 500 child marriages in Akole Taluka in the past five years, along with the assistance of the administration. These incidents have created a unique social problem here," Renukdas said.

The Women and Child Development Department of Akole Taluka currently has two projects one in Rajur and one in Akole. There are 11 supervisors and 326 Anganwadi workers in the Akole project. The Anganwadi workers survey expecting and nursing mothers once a month and provide them nutritional supplements based on the results of the survey.

Renukdas told ETV Bharat that the women and child welfare department has taken cognisance of the issue. She suggested village-level child protection committees and a specific action plan.