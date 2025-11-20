ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Journalist Wins Laadli Awards For Gender-Sensitive Reporting

Singh was awarded for his two exclusive stories in the Web News Report and the Web Feature categories.

ETV Bharat Journalist Shyamveer Singh(2nd from left) Honoured At Prestigious Laadli Media And Advertising Awards For Gender Sensitivity Reporting
ETV Bharat Journalist Shyamveer Singh(2nd from left) Honoured At Prestigious Laadli Media And Advertising Awards For Gender Sensitivity Reporting (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 20, 2025 at 2:41 PM IST

Bharatpur: Shyamveer Singh, the Bharatpur division Bureau Chief of ETV Bharat in Rajasthan, bagged two awards at the 15th edition of the National Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) 2025.

The awards presented at the Tata Theatre, NCPA in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Wednesday, November 19, is considered the country's most prestigious award in the field of gender-sensitive reporting. ETV Bharat's Singh was honored for his outstanding reportage in the Web News Report category and the Web Feature category.

A total of 97 professionals across 14 states and nine languages from digital reporting to film, OTT, advertising, and literature were honored at the awards. Key topics included increasing violence against women in the digital space, women's contribution to the rural economy, gender perspectives in science and public policy, and films and stories that challenge social stereotypes.

The Two Award-Winning ETV Bharat Reports

Singh's first Hindi report titled 'Mazdoor Mahila Ka Sapna: Beti Aur Poti Ko Kushti Mein Prashikshit Kar Badal Rahi Unki Taqdeer' highlighted the the struggle of Sushila, a Dalit laborer, and her tireless efforts to empower her daughter and granddaughter through sports. Sushila's daughter, Kajal, broke social barriers and made a national mark in wrestling. The story sets a powerful example of the intersection of justice, gender, and inspiration.

His second report 'Samaj Ne Dhutkara, Phir Bhi Antarrashtriya Star Par Chak Bikher Rahi Bharatpur Ki Para Player Sonia Choudhry' described how, despite societal neglect and his father's disappointing behavior, Sonia achieved international recognition through her mother's support and her unwavering determination.

Senior journalist Kalpana Sharma, who presented the awards, said that good journalism doesn't just provide information; it transforms society. The ceremony was presided over by renowned actress and theater icon Lillete Dubey. Dubey said that powerful stories bagging the honours at the awards ceremony remind us of who we are and what we can become. “When creativity is driven by conscience, it can transform women's lives.” she said.

About Ladli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity

The award, presented in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund(UNFPA), honors creative efforts in journalism, film, advertising, and literature that amplify the voices of women and gender-diverse communities. Dr. A.L. Sharda, Founder-Trustee of Population First, said that every story is an act of courage, a refusal to remain silent in the face of inequality. K.V. Sridhar, Executive Trustee of Population First, said that gender sensitivity is not just morality; it is the soul of a good story. Yogesh Panwar, Program Director of Population First hailed the awardee journalists for upholding the truth like a torch.

