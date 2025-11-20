ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Journalist Wins Laadli Awards For Gender-Sensitive Reporting

A total of 97 professionals across 14 states and nine languages from digital reporting to film, OTT, advertising, and literature were honored at the awards. Key topics included increasing violence against women in the digital space, women's contribution to the rural economy, gender perspectives in science and public policy, and films and stories that challenge social stereotypes.

The awards presented at the Tata Theatre, NCPA in Maharashtra capital Mumbai on Wednesday, November 19, is considered the country's most prestigious award in the field of gender-sensitive reporting. ETV Bharat's Singh was honored for his outstanding reportage in the Web News Report category and the Web Feature category.

Bharatpur: Shyamveer Singh, the Bharatpur division Bureau Chief of ETV Bharat in Rajasthan, bagged two awards at the 15th edition of the National Laadli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity (LMAAGS) 2025.

Singh's first Hindi report titled 'Mazdoor Mahila Ka Sapna: Beti Aur Poti Ko Kushti Mein Prashikshit Kar Badal Rahi Unki Taqdeer' highlighted the the struggle of Sushila, a Dalit laborer, and her tireless efforts to empower her daughter and granddaughter through sports. Sushila's daughter, Kajal, broke social barriers and made a national mark in wrestling. The story sets a powerful example of the intersection of justice, gender, and inspiration.

His second report 'Samaj Ne Dhutkara, Phir Bhi Antarrashtriya Star Par Chak Bikher Rahi Bharatpur Ki Para Player Sonia Choudhry' described how, despite societal neglect and his father's disappointing behavior, Sonia achieved international recognition through her mother's support and her unwavering determination.

Senior journalist Kalpana Sharma, who presented the awards, said that good journalism doesn't just provide information; it transforms society. The ceremony was presided over by renowned actress and theater icon Lillete Dubey. Dubey said that powerful stories bagging the honours at the awards ceremony remind us of who we are and what we can become. “When creativity is driven by conscience, it can transform women's lives.” she said.

About Ladli Media and Advertising Awards for Gender Sensitivity