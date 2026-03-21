ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: NHRC Calls For ATR On Rising Chickenpox Cases In Kozhikode

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice and sought a time-bound action taken report (ATR) from Kerala’s Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department over rising chickenpox cases in Kozhikode. The matter had first been reported by ETV Bharat, which led human rights defender Yennam Balachander Reddy to take up the matter with the NHRC.

The ETV Bharat report Kerala Registers 3,300 Chickenpox Cases In Three Weeks; Kozhikode Emerges As Hotspot on January 28 had highlighted a sharp surge in cases and identified Kozhikode as a major hotspot, raising serious public health concerns.

ETV Bharat had reported that within the first 24 days of January alone, the state reported 3,300 cases, a notable increase from the 3,050 cases recorded in December and 2,537 in November 2025. It had pointed out that this reflected a broader annual increase where the total number of cases had climbed from 26,390 in 2023 to 27,106 in 2024 and 29,055 in 2025. Amidst this increase, Kozhikode emerged as a major hotspot, documenting 430 cases in January, which was more than double the 210 cases reported in December.

In its order on March 20, the NHRC said, "Let a copy of complaint be transmitted to the Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of Kerala calling for an ATR within four weeks." The case will be taken up for hearing after four weeks.

The NHRC order has significant importance as it highlights the intersection between public health governance and human rights obligations. By intervening in the matter, the Commission has underscored that failure to effectively manage infectious disease outbreaks may impact the fundamental right to life and health guaranteed to citizens.

The reported scale of the outbreak raises concerns regarding the adequacy of public health infrastructure at the district level, the effectiveness of early warning systems and disease surveillance mechanisms, availability of timely medical care, vaccination, and isolation protocols, along with public awareness efforts to prevent further spread, especially among the vulnerable communities. Equally important is the media coverage of the development.