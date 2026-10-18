ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact | Keralam Govt Halts Horti-Wine Sales Through Bakeries; Excise Minister Seeks Report

Thiruvananthapuram: Following an exclusive ETV Bharat report revealing the commencement of low alcohol beverage horti-wine sales through bakeries in Keralam, Excise Minister M Liju has sought a report into the matter. The current Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is likely to cancel the license of the firm issued under the previous Pinarayi Vijayan led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.

As already reported by ETV Bharat , the first sale took place at a bakery in Chalakudy, Thrissur district, where the establishment purchased seven cases of horti wines from the local Kerala State Beverages Corporation warehouse.

Speaking over the matter on Sunday, Minister Liju said that since this constituted a policy decision, he should have been informed prior to the rollout. Liju said that the order for the horti-wine sale was issued within two days of the new Excise Commissioner taking charge “and it appears the commissioner was advised by existing officials that proceeding under the prior policy was acceptable”.

Stressing that such decisions require ministerial consultation, the minister confirmed that action has been recommended against the official who processed the order.

It is understood that the current UDF government has expressed serious concerns over the viability and implications of selling horti-wine with up to 15 percent alcohol content at bakeries and regular shops, noting that this permission was granted while discussions on a new state liquor policy were actively underway.