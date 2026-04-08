ETV Bharat Impact: Indian Consulate Responds After Report On Stranded Sailors In Persian Gulf
Grievance reaches PMO; Dubai consulate says cases taken up with UAE authorities to ensure safety of Indian mariners.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi/Kullu: An ETV Bharat report highlighting the plight of nearly 2,000 Indian sailors stranded in the conflict-hit Persian Gulf has triggered official movement, with the Indian Consulate in Dubai responding to a formal grievance seeking urgent government intervention.
Following the March 17 report, which brought attention to over 700 ships and nearly 20,000 crew members stuck amid escalating hostilities in the region, a Hyderabad-based advocate, Y. Balachander Reddy, submitted a representation to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), calling the situation a “grave humanitarian crisis.”
The petition urged immediate evacuation efforts, diplomatic intervention, and emergency coordination to safeguard Indian seafarers caught in high-risk maritime zones facing missile threats and ongoing attacks.
Responding to the grievance, the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated that it has taken up the matter with the UAE authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian mariners.
“The consulate has taken up cases of the Indian mariners with the concerned UAE authorities to ensure their well-being and safety as and when brought to the notice of the Consulate,” the official communication said.
The response comes amid growing concern over the lack of large-scale evacuation measures flagged in the grievance, which pointed out that sailors remain stranded under life-threatening conditions with limited support beyond advisories.
ETV Bharat had earlier reported from Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, where Captain Raman Kapoor described an atmosphere of “constant panic” at sea, with missiles flying overhead and ships unable to move due to security restrictions.
The grievance further invoked Article 21 of the Constitution, stressing that the right to life extends to Indian citizens abroad and calling for urgent, coordinated action involving the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence.
While the consulate’s response signals that the issue has reached official channels, questions remain over whether broader evacuation or rescue operations will be initiated as the conflict continues to disrupt critical global shipping routes.
For now, thousands of Indian sailors remain stranded at sea, waiting for a safe passage home.