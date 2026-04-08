ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: Indian Consulate Responds After Report On Stranded Sailors In Persian Gulf

New Delhi/Kullu: An ETV Bharat report highlighting the plight of nearly 2,000 Indian sailors stranded in the conflict-hit Persian Gulf has triggered official movement, with the Indian Consulate in Dubai responding to a formal grievance seeking urgent government intervention.

Following the March 17 report, which brought attention to over 700 ships and nearly 20,000 crew members stuck amid escalating hostilities in the region, a Hyderabad-based advocate, Y. Balachander Reddy, submitted a representation to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), calling the situation a “grave humanitarian crisis.”

The petition urged immediate evacuation efforts, diplomatic intervention, and emergency coordination to safeguard Indian seafarers caught in high-risk maritime zones facing missile threats and ongoing attacks.

Responding to the grievance, the Consulate General of India in Dubai stated that it has taken up the matter with the UAE authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian mariners.

“The consulate has taken up cases of the Indian mariners with the concerned UAE authorities to ensure their well-being and safety as and when brought to the notice of the Consulate,” the official communication said.