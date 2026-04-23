ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Ground Report: Jangipur In Murshidabad A Major Challenge For ECI

Jangipur: Murshidabad's Jangipur has emerged as a 'hotspot' of state politics this election season. Alongside the political contest, maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety constitute the Election Commission's greatest challenge. In recent times, this region has repeatedly been engulfed in unrest. From protests against the Waqf Amendment Act to communal clashes during Ram Navami and local-level disputes — areas within the Jangipur Police District, specifically Suti, Dhulian, and Shamserganj, have repeatedly witnessed bloodshed. Against this backdrop, ETV Bharat traversed every nook and cranny of Jangipur to uncover the ground reality regarding the Commission's preparedness to successfully navigate this electoral trial by fire.

Just a few months ago, incidents of extreme unrest came to light in the Shamserganj and Dhulian areas of the Jangipur subdivision. Local-level disputes quickly escalated into major conflicts. Allegations of vandalism, arson, and clashes surfaced in multiple locations. The situation became so volatile that the local police initially struggled to bring the unrest under control. Subsequently, additional forces were deployed, and senior IPS officers were dispatched from Kolkata to manage and stabilize the situation.

Although the situation was brought under control after several days of palpable tension, the lingering effects of that instability have not yet fully dissipated. It is precisely for this reason that the current election poses a major test for the administration. To ensure a peaceful election, unprecedented security measures have been implemented in Jangipur. Additional central forces have been deployed across the entire Assembly constituency. Patrols are being conducted on the streets, and checkpoints have been set up — in short, the entirety of Jangipur has been enveloped in a blanket of security.

However, standing on the soil of Jangipur, one can distinctly sense that — even if the tension is not overtly visible on the eve of the election — it remains present, much like a dormant volcano. While it is true that there are no visible signs of major clashes anywhere, an eerie, heavy silence pervades the atmosphere all around. The sound of heavy boots echoing on empty streets — and the silent, eye-to-eye exchanges between locals and personnel of the central forces — betray the fact that, despite outward appearances of calm, there is no peace in the hearts of the area's residents. A palpable, suppressed fear still seems to haunt them; memories of past violence remain fresh in their minds.