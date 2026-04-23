ETV Bharat Ground Report: Jangipur In Murshidabad A Major Challenge For ECI
From Waqf protests to Ram Navami communal clashes and local-level disputes, Suti, Dhulian, and Shamserganj under Jangipur have repeatedly witnessed bloodshed, reports Ayan Neogi.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 1:58 PM IST
Jangipur: Murshidabad's Jangipur has emerged as a 'hotspot' of state politics this election season. Alongside the political contest, maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety constitute the Election Commission's greatest challenge. In recent times, this region has repeatedly been engulfed in unrest. From protests against the Waqf Amendment Act to communal clashes during Ram Navami and local-level disputes — areas within the Jangipur Police District, specifically Suti, Dhulian, and Shamserganj, have repeatedly witnessed bloodshed. Against this backdrop, ETV Bharat traversed every nook and cranny of Jangipur to uncover the ground reality regarding the Commission's preparedness to successfully navigate this electoral trial by fire.
Just a few months ago, incidents of extreme unrest came to light in the Shamserganj and Dhulian areas of the Jangipur subdivision. Local-level disputes quickly escalated into major conflicts. Allegations of vandalism, arson, and clashes surfaced in multiple locations. The situation became so volatile that the local police initially struggled to bring the unrest under control. Subsequently, additional forces were deployed, and senior IPS officers were dispatched from Kolkata to manage and stabilize the situation.
Although the situation was brought under control after several days of palpable tension, the lingering effects of that instability have not yet fully dissipated. It is precisely for this reason that the current election poses a major test for the administration. To ensure a peaceful election, unprecedented security measures have been implemented in Jangipur. Additional central forces have been deployed across the entire Assembly constituency. Patrols are being conducted on the streets, and checkpoints have been set up — in short, the entirety of Jangipur has been enveloped in a blanket of security.
However, standing on the soil of Jangipur, one can distinctly sense that — even if the tension is not overtly visible on the eve of the election — it remains present, much like a dormant volcano. While it is true that there are no visible signs of major clashes anywhere, an eerie, heavy silence pervades the atmosphere all around. The sound of heavy boots echoing on empty streets — and the silent, eye-to-eye exchanges between locals and personnel of the central forces — betray the fact that, despite outward appearances of calm, there is no peace in the hearts of the area's residents. A palpable, suppressed fear still seems to haunt them; memories of past violence remain fresh in their minds.
From a political standpoint, this constituency holds immense significance. The electoral history of Jangipur reveals that the people of this constituency have, across various elections, given opportunities to a diverse range of political parties. Although the RSP held sway over this seat in 2001 and 2006, a shift in power occurred in 2011. Congress candidate Mohammad Sohrab emerged victorious, securing 68,699 votes, while CPM candidate Purnima Bhattacharya finished second with 62,363 votes. However, in the subsequent election — held in 2016 — Sohrab slipped to third place. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Zakir Hossain won the seat, with CPM candidate Somnath Singha Roy finishing as the runner-up.
In the 2021 elections, Zakir Hossain successfully retained the seat, further consolidating his support base by securing 106,444 votes. On that occasion, the BJP's Sujit Das rose to take the second spot. Once again, Zakir Hossain is contesting on behalf of the Trinamool Congress. The BJP has fielded Chitta Mukherjee, the CPM has nominated Alok Kumar Das, and the Congress is represented by Mohammad Imran. Meanwhile, Humayun Kabir’s newly emerged party — the 'Aam Janata Unnayan Party' — has fielded Mohammad Hasanuzzaman as its candidate in Jangipur for this election.
Amidst this atmosphere of unrest, the current election serves as a "mood test" for the electorate—the ultimate arbiters of democracy. Which way are the people leaning? Does the historical trend of shifting allegiances persist, or will religious polarization prove to be the dominant influence? All these questions may well find their answers in the outcome of this election.
All things considered, the election in Jangipur is not merely a test of the candidates' political fortunes; it is poised to be a major litmus test for law and order, administrative efficacy, and the prevailing political public opinion. The world now awaits, for just a few more days, to see what message ultimately emerges from the ballot boxes.