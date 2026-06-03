ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Ground Report | Inside Delhi's 'Death Traps': How Residential Buildings Became Unsafe Hotels

New Delhi: The fire at the Flourish Stay hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, in the national capital, which claimed 21 lives, has not only exposed a tragic loss of life but also brought to light the alarming reality of hotels and guest houses allegedly operating in residential areas with little regard for safety norms.

An on-ground investigation by ETV Bharat found several establishments where basic safety standards appeared to be ignored, potentially putting the lives of domestic and foreign guests at risk.

Same Owner, Similar 'Death Trap'

Just a short distance from the fire-hit Flourish Stay hotel is another property called Flourish Inn Guest House. According to the investigation, both establishments are owned by the same person.

A visit to Flourish Inn revealed several similarities to the hotel where the fatal fire occurred.

The building consists of a basement, a ground floor and four upper floors. The basement houses a canteen, while the reception is located on the first floor. The property has around 18 small guest rooms. The investigation found no proper ventilation arrangements in the rooms. The entire building relies on a centralised air-conditioning system.

Even the bathrooms reportedly lacked exhaust fans, raising concerns about air circulation within the premises.

A hotel building where safety standards are under scrutiny following the deadly fire. (ETV Bharat)

Inadequate Fire Safety Arrangements

Despite having 18 rooms, no fire extinguishers were found in any of them. Only two small extinguishers were seen hanging near the reception area on the first floor. The building also lacked modern fire-safety systems such as automatic smoke detectors and sprinkler systems, according to the inspection.

The report found that the front portions of these buildings were covered with thick glass panels, apparently to give them a modern appearance.