ETV Bharat Ground Report | Inside Delhi's 'Death Traps': How Residential Buildings Became Unsafe Hotels
Dozens of hotels operate in residential buildings opposite Max Hospital, without ventilation or adequate fire safety measures, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 6:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The fire at the Flourish Stay hotel in Hauz Rani, Malviya Nagar, in the national capital, which claimed 21 lives, has not only exposed a tragic loss of life but also brought to light the alarming reality of hotels and guest houses allegedly operating in residential areas with little regard for safety norms.
An on-ground investigation by ETV Bharat found several establishments where basic safety standards appeared to be ignored, potentially putting the lives of domestic and foreign guests at risk.
Same Owner, Similar 'Death Trap'
Just a short distance from the fire-hit Flourish Stay hotel is another property called Flourish Inn Guest House. According to the investigation, both establishments are owned by the same person.
A visit to Flourish Inn revealed several similarities to the hotel where the fatal fire occurred.
The building consists of a basement, a ground floor and four upper floors. The basement houses a canteen, while the reception is located on the first floor. The property has around 18 small guest rooms. The investigation found no proper ventilation arrangements in the rooms. The entire building relies on a centralised air-conditioning system.
Even the bathrooms reportedly lacked exhaust fans, raising concerns about air circulation within the premises.
Inadequate Fire Safety Arrangements
Despite having 18 rooms, no fire extinguishers were found in any of them. Only two small extinguishers were seen hanging near the reception area on the first floor. The building also lacked modern fire-safety systems such as automatic smoke detectors and sprinkler systems, according to the inspection.
The report found that the front portions of these buildings were covered with thick glass panels, apparently to give them a modern appearance.
Officials believe a similar design at Flourish Stay may have worsened the tragedy, as smoke was unable to escape efficiently once the fire broke out. Investigators suspect that many victims died due to suffocation caused by smoke accumulation inside the building.
No Emergency Exit Route, Hotels Emptied After Tragedy
Many hotels in the area reportedly have only a single staircase and a lift for access to upper floors. Under safety regulations, emergency exits are generally required for evacuations. However, investigators found no visible emergency exit route in several buildings they inspected.
In a fire, the electricity supply is often disrupted, rendering lifts unusable. If smoke or flames spread through the staircase area, as happened at Flourish Stay, occupants on upper floors can become trapped with very limited means of escape.
The fire has reportedly triggered panic among hotel operators in the area. Fearing administrative action and possible sealing of premises, several nearby hotels were hurriedly vacated and locked after news of the deaths emerged.
A housekeeping employee at Flourish Inn, identified as Amit, told ETV Bharat that the guest house has 18 rooms. He said, "As soon as news spread about the fire and deaths at the neighbouring hotel, our management asked all guests to vacate. Both foreign and domestic guests were told to collect their belongings and move elsewhere."
Medical Tourism Hub Under Scrutiny
The Hauz Rani-Malviya Nagar area is located directly opposite Max Hospital, a major healthcare facility that attracts patients from across India, the Gulf countries, Africa, and other regions. Relatives accompanying patients often look for affordable accommodation close to the hospital.
The investigation alleges that this demand has encouraged the conversion of residential properties into hotels and guest houses, often without adequate safety infrastructure.
Questions are now being raised about whether all such establishments possess valid municipal licences and fire safety clearances. The incident has intensified scrutiny of enforcement mechanisms and the monitoring of commercial activities operating within residential buildings.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the fire and the safety compliance of similar establishments in the area.
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