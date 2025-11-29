Back-To-Back Accidental Deaths Of Basketball Talents: What's Up With Haryana's Sports Infrastructure?
The deaths, caught on CCTV, have put the spotlight on the crumbling stadiums and rusting equipment of the state that wins most medals for India.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 6:11 PM IST
Chandigarh: Back-to-back accidental deaths of teen basketball players — both from rusty iron basketball poles collapsing on them while they were practicing, both caught on CCTV cameras — have turned the spotlight on the dilapidated state of sports infrastructure in Haryana, the state that brings home a large percentage of medals for India from international sports events.
Even as the videos of the tragic deaths of promising national stars — Aman Kumar (15) of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on November 23, and Hardik Rathi (16) of Rohtak on November 25 — went viral, shocked and angry netizens began asking sharp questions: Why is the sports infrastructure across Haryana in such disrepair? Why hasn't any FIR been filed?
Suresh, the father of the deceased Aman, said, "I was discouraging my son from playing because exams were near. Even on the day of the accident, I told him not to go to the stadium. If the pole had been strong and the doctors had provided timely treatment, my son would have survived. At PGIMS, Rohtak, doctors and staff didn't even take my son's injury seriously."
Villagers are alleging that the basketball poles and other structures in both sports complexes — Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh, and Lakhan Majra Sports Nursery near the government girls’ college in the Rohtak village — are over two decades old, and without maintenance since installation.
A Political Battle Rages On
Meanwhile, a war of words has intensified between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition on this issue, with leaders trading accusations and counter-allegations. With no FIR filed in the cases, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh and party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala have described the incidents as murder and demanded strict action against those responsible.
LoP Hooda said, "The BJP government in Haryana is treating sports and athletes as its enemies. The tragic deaths of two promising players were due to gross negligence. These are not normal deaths, but murder due to blatant negligence. We demand an impartial, high-level probe into these matters."
The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Rohtak's Lakhan Majra on Thursday and met Hardik Rathi's family. Afterwards, he said, "Hardik had been selected for the national competition, but died when a pole fell on him during practice. The accident occurred due to poor quality material and lack of safety. I demand the Haryana government to provide financial assistance to the family and a government job to one member. Such incidents affect the morale of athletes, and is a matter of great concern."
He also questioned the condition of sports facilities and stadiums across Haryana.
What Happened To The MPLAD Allocations?
In 2023, players and villagers of Lakhan Majra had requested then Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda to have the stadium repaired. In November 2023, Deepender issued a grant of Rs 11 lakh from his MP quota. In 2024, the Panchayati Raj Department prepared a Detailed Notice Inviting Tender (DNIT), whose estimate came to Rs 12.20 lakh, at which time, the Department cancelled the old DNIT to prepare a new one. This time, the budget increased to Rs 18.50 lakh. In June 2025, Deepender, who was by then a Lok Sabha MP, again issued a grant of Rs 6.30 lakh from his MP quota. The Panchayati Raj Department issued a tender for the work in October, which was scheduled to begin on November 10, but is yet to start.
After the twin tragedies, Deepender said, "In the last 11 years, the BJP government hasn't provided any grants for any stadium, including Lakhan Majra. I donated Rs 18.5 lakh from my MPLAD fund, but it wasn't used. During the Congress government, we built 481 stadiums across the state and expanded sports facilities. In the last 11 years, the BJP has built none, nor allocated any budget for the maintenance of the existing stadiums. In fact, it has discontinued the government's "win medals, get positions" policy. It seems the BJP government doesn't want Haryana's youth to excel in sports."
Congress general secretary Surjewala said, "This is no accident; it's a murder committed by the BJP government's system. Hardik was a young talent from Haryana. Can the BJP government give his parents their son back? CM Nayab Singh Saini bears direct responsibility. Will he answer why all Lakhan Majra athletes had met him three months ago to demand maintenance of sports facilities?"
He also said the Rohtak District Sports Officer (DSO) has claimed that there's a budget of Rs 2.1 crore for 14 stadiums, including the one in Lakhan Majra. "So why wasn't this money, or the MPLAD funds allocated by Deepender Hooda, spent?" Surjewala asked.
He went on to bring up another long-simmering question: "Why has the Centre allocated only Rs 88 crore from the national sports budget of Rs 3,397 crore to Haryana, while giving Gujarat Rs 608 crore, even though Haryana brings home over half the country's medals?"
The Haryana State Government's Response
On its part, the state government has called for a probe, while Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam has suspended the Rohtak District Sports Officer, and sealed the Lakhan Majra Sports Nursery. No action has been taken in Jhajjar, though. Gautam also met the Rathi family and expressed grief, before speaking to the media, saying, "This incident is unfortunate for Haryana. The entire government stands with the families of the victims."
CM Nayab Singh Saini has expressed his condolences over the deaths, and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. The CM also issued strict orders for officials to inspect all sports complexes and immediately have deficiencies repaired.
Meanwhile, following the accidents, state Sports Minister Gautam convened a high-level meeting of all district sports officials at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on November 28, to assess infrastructure shortcomings, and released Rs 114 crore to address these. The Sports Department has also formed an inquiry committee, which includes the officer-in-charge of Rohtak's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium.
Haryana's Extensive, Crumbling Sports Infrastructure
Sports is deeply rooted in Haryana. The state boasts 481 stadiums and 265 playgrounds and nurseries dedicated to sports like cricket, hockey, wrestling, boxing, and shooting. The Raja Nahar Singh Cricket Stadium in Faridabad, the Chaudhary Bansi Lal Stadium in Rohtak, the Markandeshwar Hockey Stadium in Shahbad, and the wrestling arena in Bhiwani are part of this infrastructure. Furthermore, 34 sports nurseries provide free coaching and kits.
But the question is: Are these facilities adequate and safe for athletes? Is their maintenance and upkeep timely?
According to a CAG report from March 2025, only 29 out of the 163 Rajiv Gandhi rural sports complexes that were targeted for construction between 2016 and 2022, have been built, while only 40 per cent of the sports budget has been utilised. The report also highlights that there is no separate plan or budget for the maintenance of stadiums and sports nurseries, nor have permanent coaches been appointed in 93 per cent of these sports complexes in the last 13 years. In fact, the Sports Department has spent only three per cent of its budget on maintenance in the last five years.
Following the twin-tragedies, it has come to light that sports complexes across Haryana are in poor condition. It's a story of dilapidated stadiums, with three-feet-high grass in the playing areas, rusting equipment, and no security. From the Maharshi Dayanand Stadium in Jhajjar to the now closed Saha Stadium in Ambala, the scene is the same: dilapidated, crumbling buildings with large potholes, with broken, rusting equipment inside.
It's the same story with the state's numerous rural sports nurseries, which the government had licensed to train children, with the promise to appoint and pay coaches, and give a diet allowance if a student wins a medal.
Haryana's Former Stalwarts React
Padma Shri former Indian women's kabaddi captain Sunil Dabas, who is also a former national women's kabaddi team coach, said, "Haryana has a good sports policy. Although the government spends crores on players, the condition of stadiums and playgrounds is poor due to lack of maintenance. The administration should focus on infrastructure. Officials bear responsibility for the two players who died recently."
Bhushan Saini, coach of the Indian junior boxing team, stated, "Haryana's sports policy is sound, but the situation on the ground is completely different. The government releases crores of rupees for sports and athletes, provides jobs and cash prizes to athletes, but the work that should be done at the grassroots isn't happening. Officials claim they've fixed the stadium, but the players aren't receiving proper attention, especially nutrition. These officials also mislead the government by submitting false reports. Due to collusion between DSOs and coaches, athletes are unable to receive proper training, better diets, or better stadiums."
Former boxer and Arjuna awardee Akhil Kumar, who holds a government job via the sports quota, said, "The Haryana government's sports policy is much better than other states, which study our sports policy for their states. But to improve the situation at the grassroots, the government should form a team of observers, including 3-4 former players, who visit each stadium in every district, talk to players, and find out the ground reality, and prepare a report on the basis of which the Sports Minister can rectify the situation."
Professional boxer and 11-time Asian title winner Harsh Gill said, "The government should provide jobs to boxers like me, like they used to do for athletes during the Congress government. So far, I haven't received much government support."
Big Spending On Sportspersons, Not Much On Infra
The Haryana government awards Rs 6 crore to Olympics gold medal winners, Rs 4 crore to silver medal winners and Rs 2.5 crore to bronze medal winners. It also gives a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh to each athlete who participates in the Olympics. Athletes also have a three per cent quota in jobs.
It also gives monthly allowances to players under a scheme to promote athletes, which ranges from Rs 1,500 for those aged between 8 and 14, which has now been raised to Rs 2,000. For athletes in the age group 15-19, the allowance has been raised from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. Similarly, the allowance for private coaches has been raised from Rs 20,000-25,000 to Rs 40,000-50,000, while the daily diet allowance for athletes has gone up from Rs 150 to Rs 250.
Even the state's sports budget has quadrupled to Rs 1,961 crore over the past three years, from Rs 394 crore in 2021-22, to Rs 540.50 crore in 2022-23, and Rs 578.18 crore in 2024-25. So what happens to this money? No one knows. All that one can see is that most of Haryana's sports stadiums are in a dilapidated state.
