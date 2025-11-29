ETV Bharat / bharat

Back-To-Back Accidental Deaths Of Basketball Talents: What's Up With Haryana's Sports Infrastructure?

Chandigarh: Back-to-back accidental deaths of teen basketball players — both from rusty iron basketball poles collapsing on them while they were practicing, both caught on CCTV cameras — have turned the spotlight on the dilapidated state of sports infrastructure in Haryana, the state that brings home a large percentage of medals for India from international sports events.

Even as the videos of the tragic deaths of promising national stars — Aman Kumar (15) of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on November 23, and Hardik Rathi (16) of Rohtak on November 25 — went viral, shocked and angry netizens began asking sharp questions: Why is the sports infrastructure across Haryana in such disrepair? Why hasn't any FIR been filed?

Suresh, the father of the deceased Aman, said, "I was discouraging my son from playing because exams were near. Even on the day of the accident, I told him not to go to the stadium. If the pole had been strong and the doctors had provided timely treatment, my son would have survived. At PGIMS, Rohtak, doctors and staff didn't even take my son's injury seriously."

Villagers are alleging that the basketball poles and other structures in both sports complexes — Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Stadium in Bahadurgarh, and Lakhan Majra Sports Nursery near the government girls’ college in the Rohtak village — are over two decades old, and without maintenance since installation.

A Political Battle Rages On

Meanwhile, a war of words has intensified between the ruling BJP and the Congress-led opposition on this issue, with leaders trading accusations and counter-allegations. With no FIR filed in the cases, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh and party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala have described the incidents as murder and demanded strict action against those responsible.

LoP Hooda said, "The BJP government in Haryana is treating sports and athletes as its enemies. The tragic deaths of two promising players were due to gross negligence. These are not normal deaths, but murder due to blatant negligence. We demand an impartial, high-level probe into these matters."

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Rohtak's Lakhan Majra on Thursday and met Hardik Rathi's family. Afterwards, he said, "Hardik had been selected for the national competition, but died when a pole fell on him during practice. The accident occurred due to poor quality material and lack of safety. I demand the Haryana government to provide financial assistance to the family and a government job to one member. Such incidents affect the morale of athletes, and is a matter of great concern."

He also questioned the condition of sports facilities and stadiums across Haryana.

What Happened To The MPLAD Allocations?

In 2023, players and villagers of Lakhan Majra had requested then Congress Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda to have the stadium repaired. In November 2023, Deepender issued a grant of Rs 11 lakh from his MP quota. In 2024, the Panchayati Raj Department prepared a Detailed Notice Inviting Tender (DNIT), whose estimate came to Rs 12.20 lakh, at which time, the Department cancelled the old DNIT to prepare a new one. This time, the budget increased to Rs 18.50 lakh. In June 2025, Deepender, who was by then a Lok Sabha MP, again issued a grant of Rs 6.30 lakh from his MP quota. The Panchayati Raj Department issued a tender for the work in October, which was scheduled to begin on November 10, but is yet to start.

After the twin tragedies, Deepender said, "In the last 11 years, the BJP government hasn't provided any grants for any stadium, including Lakhan Majra. I donated Rs 18.5 lakh from my MPLAD fund, but it wasn't used. During the Congress government, we built 481 stadiums across the state and expanded sports facilities. In the last 11 years, the BJP has built none, nor allocated any budget for the maintenance of the existing stadiums. In fact, it has discontinued the government's "win medals, get positions" policy. It seems the BJP government doesn't want Haryana's youth to excel in sports."

Congress general secretary Surjewala said, "This is no accident; it's a murder committed by the BJP government's system. Hardik was a young talent from Haryana. Can the BJP government give his parents their son back? CM Nayab Singh Saini bears direct responsibility. Will he answer why all Lakhan Majra athletes had met him three months ago to demand maintenance of sports facilities?"

He also said the Rohtak District Sports Officer (DSO) has claimed that there's a budget of Rs 2.1 crore for 14 stadiums, including the one in Lakhan Majra. "So why wasn't this money, or the MPLAD funds allocated by Deepender Hooda, spent?" Surjewala asked.

He went on to bring up another long-simmering question: "Why has the Centre allocated only Rs 88 crore from the national sports budget of Rs 3,397 crore to Haryana, while giving Gujarat Rs 608 crore, even though Haryana brings home over half the country's medals?"

The Haryana State Government's Response

On its part, the state government has called for a probe, while Haryana Sports Minister Gaurav Gautam has suspended the Rohtak District Sports Officer, and sealed the Lakhan Majra Sports Nursery. No action has been taken in Jhajjar, though. Gautam also met the Rathi family and expressed grief, before speaking to the media, saying, "This incident is unfortunate for Haryana. The entire government stands with the families of the victims."