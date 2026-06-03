Exclusive | From Odisha to Kota: Twin Brothers Crack JEE Advanced, To Study Together At IIT Madras
Twin brothers from Odisha secured AIR 32 and 169 in JEE Advanced, choosing IIT Madras together after one sacrificed an IIT Bombay seat.
Published : June 3, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST|
Updated : June 3, 2026 at 11:10 AM IST
Kota: Twin brothers Maharoof and Masroor, who came to Kota from Odisha and have been studying there for the past three years, have both emerged as toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.
One brother secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 32, while the other achieved AIR 169. The two have studied together from the beginning of their academic journey, but continuing to study together at the same institute seemed difficult given their different ranks.
In such a situation, one brother made a sacrifice for the other. While most top rankers in the country aspire to study at IIT Bombay, Maharoof, who secured AIR 32 and could easily get a Computer Science seat, chose to sacrifice that opportunity for his brother, Masroor. Instead, he has decided to opt for IIT Madras, where both brothers are likely to secure admission in Computer Science.
Maharoof said, "I am getting the Computer Science branch at IIT Bombay, but I want to study with my brother. Therefore, I want to take a Computer Science seat at IIT Madras."
An emotional Masroor said, "It feels really good to have my brother's support. We both support and care for each other. That is why we want to study together. Now, we will pursue BTech in Computer Science at IIT Madras."
Their parents said, "Both brothers are helping each other, and this is a proud moment for us. May this brotherhood always remain. He has placed his brother above his career. Any parent would feel proud seeing this."
Maharoof secured AIR 32 in JEE Advanced and AIR 44 in JEE Main. He scored 95.20 per cent in Class X and 98.6 per cent in Class XII. Masroor secured AIR 169 in JEE Advanced and AIR 58 in JEE Main. He scored 97.6 per cent in Class X and 94.6 per cent in Class XII.
Their father, Dr Mansoor Ahmed Khan, is an MD in Medicine and serves as the in-charge of the dispensary at IIT Bhubaneswar. Their mother, Dr Zeenat Begum, has an MS in Gynaecology. She was working as a government doctor at the hospital of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, but quit her job and moved to Kota to support her children's education.
The goal of coming to Kota has now been achieved with both brothers securing top ranks in the JEE.
Maharoof said, "The environment in Kota has been very supportive. My brother also supported me a lot. The teachers guided us, and we followed their advice. Both of us had a fixed routine from morning till evening, which we followed regularly. Coaching classes lasted about five hours, and after that, we spent nearly an hour clearing doubts."
"After that, we did self-study at home for around six hours in different sessions. For recreation and to refresh our minds, we played badminton together for an hour. We also spent some time on our phones, but even that was mostly related to study material. Around three hours of the day were spent on daily routine activities. We also made sure to get seven hours of sleep," he added.
Healthy Competition Between The Two
Maharoof said, "There was very healthy competition between us. We used to clear each other's weak topics and doubts so that both of us could become stronger. If any doubts remained, we would ask our teachers. However, we rarely needed to ask teachers because we usually found solutions ourselves."
He added, "Even when one of us scored low marks in tests, we supported each other. We never allowed the other to feel weak. We have progressed together. We were personally dedicated to performing well, and that is why we achieved good results."
Responding to the question of why they chose this path despite having doctor parents, both brothers said that they developed an interest in Mathematics in Class IX.
"We were inclined towards IITs and engineering. When our father asked us, we told him that we wanted to crack IIT and study in Kota," they said.
Masroor added, "Both of us will pursue BTech in Computer Science at IIT Madras. After that, our goal will be the Civil Services. We are also considering studying at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM). We will choose whichever path offers better opportunities. Civil Services will remain our priority, but if we get an opportunity at an IIM, we may pursue that as well."
Mother Deserves Full Credit
On being asked who deserves credit for the children's success, Dr Mansoor Ahmed Khan said, "Both brothers had an interest in Mathematics from the very beginning. In Class IX, they clearly told us that they wanted to pursue engineering at an IIT. We tried to explain other options, but when they remained firm, we decided to support their choice."
"We sent them to Kota for engineering entrance preparation, and Dr Zeenat moved there with them. My wife, Dr Zeenat Begum, deserves most of the credit, as I could not take much leave from work. I used to come to Kota for only seven days every two months. Dr Zeenat supported both of them single-handedly," he added.
Dr Zeenat said, "My role was to take care of the children’s health and provide mental support. The children managed their studies on their own. Teachers solved all their doubts and academic issues.'
She added, "I also looked after their food habits. During preparation, students naturally experience ups and downs. I would explain to them that everyone gets affected by such situations. Instead of becoming depressed, they should stay positive, correct their mistakes, and perform better in the next examination."
"Kota offers the best education. The environment here is very good. The brightest students from across the country come here to study. Being surrounded by such talented students motivates you to do even better. The study system here is very strong. Teachers never refuse to help. The study material is of a very high standard, and the teachers here are among the best in India," she said, praising Kota.
Dr Mansoor said, "What we had heard about Kota turned out to be completely wrong. We feel that Kota and its system are the best. I did not live here, but both academic and non-academic support were available."
He added, "We are very grateful to Kota because both our children lived here with their mother and received all the support they needed."
'Will Become Engineers Like Their Grandfather'
When asked whether there was any pressure on the children to pursue medicine, Dr Khan said, "I did tell them to consider the medical field, but their inclination was towards engineering. Therefore, they did not choose medicine. We also decided that they should pursue the field in which they could excel."
He added, "My father, Mujammil Ahmed Khan, completed BTech in Materials Engineering from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, one of India’s premier institutions. I thought that while my father was an engineer and I became a doctor, my children would become engineers."
"Even their grandfather told them, 'You are completely free. Study whatever you want according to your own choice'," he added.
Also Read: