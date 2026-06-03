ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | From Odisha to Kota: Twin Brothers Crack JEE Advanced, To Study Together At IIT Madras

Kota: Twin brothers Maharoof and Masroor, who came to Kota from Odisha and have been studying there for the past three years, have both emerged as toppers of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced.

One brother secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 32, while the other achieved AIR 169. The two have studied together from the beginning of their academic journey, but continuing to study together at the same institute seemed difficult given their different ranks.

In such a situation, one brother made a sacrifice for the other. While most top rankers in the country aspire to study at IIT Bombay, Maharoof, who secured AIR 32 and could easily get a Computer Science seat, chose to sacrifice that opportunity for his brother, Masroor. Instead, he has decided to opt for IIT Madras, where both brothers are likely to secure admission in Computer Science.

JEE Advanced toppers Maharoof and Masroor, who studied in Kota for three years, plan to pursue Computer Science together. (ETV Bharat)

Maharoof said, "I am getting the Computer Science branch at IIT Bombay, but I want to study with my brother. Therefore, I want to take a Computer Science seat at IIT Madras."

An emotional Masroor said, "It feels really good to have my brother's support. We both support and care for each other. That is why we want to study together. Now, we will pursue BTech in Computer Science at IIT Madras."

Their parents said, "Both brothers are helping each other, and this is a proud moment for us. May this brotherhood always remain. He has placed his brother above his career. Any parent would feel proud seeing this."

Maharoof secured AIR 32 in JEE Advanced and AIR 44 in JEE Main. He scored 95.20 per cent in Class X and 98.6 per cent in Class XII. Masroor secured AIR 169 in JEE Advanced and AIR 58 in JEE Main. He scored 97.6 per cent in Class X and 94.6 per cent in Class XII.

Their father, Dr Mansoor Ahmed Khan, is an MD in Medicine and serves as the in-charge of the dispensary at IIT Bhubaneswar. Their mother, Dr Zeenat Begum, has an MS in Gynaecology. She was working as a government doctor at the hospital of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, but quit her job and moved to Kota to support her children's education.

The goal of coming to Kota has now been achieved with both brothers securing top ranks in the JEE.

Maharoof said, "The environment in Kota has been very supportive. My brother also supported me a lot. The teachers guided us, and we followed their advice. Both of us had a fixed routine from morning till evening, which we followed regularly. Coaching classes lasted about five hours, and after that, we spent nearly an hour clearing doubts."

"After that, we did self-study at home for around six hours in different sessions. For recreation and to refresh our minds, we played badminton together for an hour. We also spent some time on our phones, but even that was mostly related to study material. Around three hours of the day were spent on daily routine activities. We also made sure to get seven hours of sleep," he added.

Maharoof and Masroor, along with their parents, achieved top ranks in JEE Advanced and secured admission to IITs. (ETV Bharat)

Healthy Competition Between The Two

Maharoof said, "There was very healthy competition between us. We used to clear each other's weak topics and doubts so that both of us could become stronger. If any doubts remained, we would ask our teachers. However, we rarely needed to ask teachers because we usually found solutions ourselves."