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Ethical Boundaries To Detecting Deepfakes: NCERT Introduces 20-Hour AI Module For Classes 9-12

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By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Use of AI in everyday applications, understanding how machines learn from examples, detecting deepfakes and ethical boundaries protecting personal data -- classes 9 to 12 will now study a 20-hour introductory module on computational thinking (CT) and artificial intelligence (AI) released by NCERT.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has developed the activity-based module in consultation with IIT Madras and IIT Jodhpur. The module seeks to help students understand how AI works, assess its limitations, and become careful, confident, creative, and responsible users and evaluators of AI systems, rather than relying on its outputs without verification.

"Designed for students with no prior knowledge of AI, the module promotes critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving. It introduces CT as a systematic approach to solving problems and helps learners understand how AI works, its applications, possibilities and limitations. "The module uses activity-based learning to explain AI concepts, applications, limitations, data privacy, and responsible technology use. It adopts an experiential, activity-based learning approach through discussions, practical exercises, experimentation and reflection," the NCERT said.