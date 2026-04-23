Explainer: Ethanol In Jet Fuel, Is It Really SAF ‘E’ For India’s Aviation?
Expert say modern jets can handle SAF blends with no issue; the real challenge will be scaling up production and supply, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : April 23, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s latest aviation fuel policy has triggered a big question: Is the country really moving towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), or is this just another policy on paper? The answer lies in what the government has changed, and what it hasn’t.
What Exactly Has The Government Done?
On April 17, 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the rules governing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), marking a structural shift in how jet fuel is defined in India.
It expanded the definition of ATF, allowing blending with synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons, thereby opening the door for ethanol-based fuels like SAF.
The notification states that ATF is no longer restricted to conventional hydrocarbon fuels under IS 1571 standards (the Indian Standard for ATF), but now also includes blends incorporating synthetic hydrocarbons as per IS 17081. In effect, aviation fuel in India is no longer purely fossil-based, at least legally.
This amendment comes under the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Amendment Order and modifies the 2001 framework. It also updates enforcement provisions and removes outdated references like IBP Co. Limited. The broader aim is to bring clarity to fuel standards as the aviation sector globally moves towards alternative fuels.
Why Was This Notification Issued?
The reasons are strategic, economic, and environmental. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil. Aviation fuel is a major cost burden for airlines. With the US-Israel war on Iran, global energy routes, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, are under pressure.
Moreover, climate commitments require lower carbon emissions. Hence, the policy builds on India’s success in blending ethanol with petrol, and tries to extend that model into aviation.
Has This Been Done Before?
Not really. Earlier, ATF rules were rigid. Only fossil-derived jet fuel was allowed. There was no formal provision for biofuel blending. This is the first time India has officially created space for SAF components within aviation fuel regulations.
So, Is Ethanol Going Into Aircraft Directly?
No and and this is where most confusion lies.
Aviation expert Ajay Jasra clarifies, “The government’s decision regarding ethanol and ATF should not be interpreted as direct blending of ethanol into aviation fuel. Instead, the intent is to enable ethanol to be processed into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which produces jet-grade hydrocarbons fully compatible with existing aircraft and fuel systems. This provides a clear pathway for blending such ethanol-derived SAF with conventional ATF, supporting cleaner aviation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”
In simple terms, ethanol is not going to be poured into aircraft tanks. It is converted into SAF (Ethanol-to-Jet technology). That SAF is then blended with ATF.
Is It Safe For Aircraft?
From a global perspective, the answer is largely yes.
Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar explains, “SAF was first used in 2008 by Virgin Atlantic. Today, 40 countries, 50 airlines and 125 airports globally use SAF fuel in aircraft. As of January 2026, SAF has been used to fuel more than 3,60,000 flights. India is a very late adopter of SAF. There will be no problem for India and Indian airlines to use SAF.”
He added, “Modern jets like Boeing and Airbus are fully capable of handling SAF with up to 50 per cent blend. In some countries like Brazil, there are even 100 per cent blends. So there will be no problem for India to adopt it. The problem, if any, will be of supply and production, as our demand will be quite high.”
So technically, aircraft compatibility is not the main concern. SAF is already widely used globally. Engines are capable of handling blended fuel.
Then What’s The Real Issue?
1. Supply and production: Lazer pointed out, “The problem if any will be of supply, and production, as our demand will be quite high. India is among the top six producers of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) globally, but lags far behind in the production of SAF, with countries like the US and Brazil leading in this field.” India currently lacks large-scale SAF production. “We currently need somebody the size of a Reliance or one of the state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) to start producing this,” Lazer added.
2. Cost factor: SAF is still expensive. “It is a little more expensive, I don't see it bringing down costs as such right away,” Lazer said. While ethanol may reduce costs in the future, short-term savings are unlikely.
3. Scale of blending: Right now, blending levels will be minimal. “When you're talking in terms of 2, 3, 4 or 5 per cent, it will only scratch the surface.” Real impact will come only when blending reaches 10-20 per cent, as production scales up significantly.
What About Engines And Technical Risks?
There has been concern about ethanol affecting aircraft systems, but experts say those fears are overstated. Lazar addresses this directly, “There was fear-mongering, that engines would need to be tweaked, but modern jet engines are very capable of dealing with the current ethanol blends, we will have no problem as far as the engines are concerned.”
However, he flags one real issue, “It will be the quality of fuel that we'll have to test. And that's the key here.” The concern is not engines, but the quality of fuel available, and the Indian certification standards applied to measure it.
Pros And Cons Of Ethanol-Based Aviation Fuel
According to Captain C S Randhawa, president, Federation Of Indian Pilots, the idea has both strong benefits and real challenges. Among the pros, are ethanol-to-jet technology potentially cutting emissions of life cycle greenhouse gases by up to 80 per cent, compared to ATF.
"When produced from biomass, ethanol can create a carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative lifecycle. Ethanol blends have shown a reduction in soot, potentially reducing the formation of condensation trails. Last but not the least, using domestically produced bioethanol will reduce reliance on imported petroleum-based fuel.”
For aircraft, the biggest con is that ethanol contains roughly 34 per cent less energy per unit volume than kerosene, which is further refined to produce ATF. Moreover, ethanol binds with water, leading to phase separation and microbial growth. It also acts as a solvent and can degrade seal materials, requiring expensive modifications. Direct ethanol blending (without first producing SAF), can increase engine starting times and cause slower dynamic response.
Randhawa added, “While direct blending of ethanol is limited by technical hurdles, Ethanol-to-Jet (ETJ) conversion technology is considered a viable alternative that overcomes many of these cons by producing fuel that is chemically identical to conventional kerosene.”
Has India Tested This?
Yes, but on a small scale. Among early adopters are the Indian Air Force (IAF) and SpiceJet, both of which have conducted test flights using biofuel blends.
As Lazar notes, “The testing, has already been done, the regulation had not yet come in.” Now, the policy framework is finally in place.
So, Is It Really SAF ‘E’?
Yes, in intent. And now, government policy allows indirect pathways for ethanol to be first blended to make SAF, which can then be used to blend ATF. And this aligns with global aviation trends
But in reality, it's not happening in India yet, because there is no large-scale production facility in India, making costs higher, blending levels minimal, all of which has kept its adoption by airlines still uncertain.