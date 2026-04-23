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Explainer: Ethanol In Jet Fuel, Is It Really SAF ‘E’ For India’s Aviation?

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, in front of a plane powered by indigenously produced sustainable aviation fuel (file photo) ( ANI )

New Delhi: India’s latest aviation fuel policy has triggered a big question: Is the country really moving towards Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), or is this just another policy on paper? The answer lies in what the government has changed, and what it hasn’t.

What Exactly Has The Government Done?

On April 17, 2026, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas amended the rules governing Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), marking a structural shift in how jet fuel is defined in India.

It expanded the definition of ATF, allowing blending with synthetic or man-made hydrocarbons, thereby opening the door for ethanol-based fuels like SAF.

The notification states that ATF is no longer restricted to conventional hydrocarbon fuels under IS 1571 standards (the Indian Standard for ATF), but now also includes blends incorporating synthetic hydrocarbons as per IS 17081. In effect, aviation fuel in India is no longer purely fossil-based, at least legally.

This amendment comes under the Aviation Turbine Fuel (Regulation of Marketing) Amendment Order and modifies the 2001 framework. It also updates enforcement provisions and removes outdated references like IBP Co. Limited. The broader aim is to bring clarity to fuel standards as the aviation sector globally moves towards alternative fuels.

Why Was This Notification Issued?

The reasons are strategic, economic, and environmental. India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil. Aviation fuel is a major cost burden for airlines. With the US-Israel war on Iran, global energy routes, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, are under pressure.

Moreover, climate commitments require lower carbon emissions. Hence, the policy builds on India’s success in blending ethanol with petrol, and tries to extend that model into aviation.

Has This Been Done Before?

Not really. Earlier, ATF rules were rigid. Only fossil-derived jet fuel was allowed. There was no formal provision for biofuel blending. This is the first time India has officially created space for SAF components within aviation fuel regulations.

So, Is Ethanol Going Into Aircraft Directly?

No and and this is where most confusion lies.

Aviation expert Ajay Jasra clarifies, “The government’s decision regarding ethanol and ATF should not be interpreted as direct blending of ethanol into aviation fuel. Instead, the intent is to enable ethanol to be processed into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), which produces jet-grade hydrocarbons fully compatible with existing aircraft and fuel systems. This provides a clear pathway for blending such ethanol-derived SAF with conventional ATF, supporting cleaner aviation while maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational efficiency.”

In simple terms, ethanol is not going to be poured into aircraft tanks. It is converted into SAF (Ethanol-to-Jet technology). That SAF is then blended with ATF.

Is It Safe For Aircraft?

From a global perspective, the answer is largely yes.

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar explains, “SAF was first used in 2008 by Virgin Atlantic. Today, 40 countries, 50 airlines and 125 airports globally use SAF fuel in aircraft. As of January 2026, SAF has been used to fuel more than 3,60,000 flights. India is a very late adopter of SAF. There will be no problem for India and Indian airlines to use SAF.”

He added, “Modern jets like Boeing and Airbus are fully capable of handling SAF with up to 50 per cent blend. In some countries like Brazil, there are even 100 per cent blends. So there will be no problem for India to adopt it. The problem, if any, will be of supply and production, as our demand will be quite high.”