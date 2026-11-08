ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam Orders Petrol Quality Checks Across Four Districts Amid Karnataka Ethanol Row

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid allegations of ethanol blending into petrol beyond the permissible limit in Congress-ruled Karnataka, the Keralam government has initiated strict measures to inspect whether any violation is happening in this regard in the state.

To ensure fuel quality, a special squad of the Consumer Affairs Department will conduct surprise inspections at petrol pumps and fuel tankers across various districts starting tomorrow (November 9).

In the neighbouring state of Karnataka, an inspection conducted by the state government found that some oil companies had blended ethanol up to 31.2 per cent — above the prescribed limit of 20 per cent.

Against the backdrop of this controversy, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Anoop Jacob ordered an urgent inspection following discussions with Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Considering the availability of officials, the first phase of inspections will take place at five petrol pumps each in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.

Special squads will collect samples from selected fuel outlets in these districts. Six samples collected from each inspection site will be sent to state-of-the-art laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NABL). Testing facilities have also been arranged at the state's forensic labs for this purpose.

The currently prescribed maximum ethanol limit in petrol is 20 per cent (E20 fuel). Based on the notification issued by the state under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel Regulations Act, officials ranging from the Civil Supplies Commissioner to Taluk Supply Officers have been tasked with conducting the inspections.