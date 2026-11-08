Keralam Orders Petrol Quality Checks Across Four Districts Amid Karnataka Ethanol Row
MoS Suresh Gopi said the Karnataka and Keralam governments were free to test petrol samples to ascertain ethanol content but cautioned against politicising the issue.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 12:50 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Amid allegations of ethanol blending into petrol beyond the permissible limit in Congress-ruled Karnataka, the Keralam government has initiated strict measures to inspect whether any violation is happening in this regard in the state.
To ensure fuel quality, a special squad of the Consumer Affairs Department will conduct surprise inspections at petrol pumps and fuel tankers across various districts starting tomorrow (November 9).
In the neighbouring state of Karnataka, an inspection conducted by the state government found that some oil companies had blended ethanol up to 31.2 per cent — above the prescribed limit of 20 per cent.
Against the backdrop of this controversy, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Anoop Jacob ordered an urgent inspection following discussions with Chief Minister V D Satheesan.
Considering the availability of officials, the first phase of inspections will take place at five petrol pumps each in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts.
Special squads will collect samples from selected fuel outlets in these districts. Six samples collected from each inspection site will be sent to state-of-the-art laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NABL). Testing facilities have also been arranged at the state's forensic labs for this purpose.
The currently prescribed maximum ethanol limit in petrol is 20 per cent (E20 fuel). Based on the notification issued by the state under the Central Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel Regulations Act, officials ranging from the Civil Supplies Commissioner to Taluk Supply Officers have been tasked with conducting the inspections.
The minister's office said that although no such irregularities have been noticed in Kerala so far, this is a precautionary measure to ensure quality fuel for consumers. The government has also made it clear that if any adulteration or fuel fraud is detected during the inspection, action will be taken against the oil companies and pump owners.
On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the Karnataka and Keralam governments were free to test petrol samples to ascertain their ethanol content but cautioned against politicising the issue.
"Let them conduct the tests, whether it is the Karnataka government or the Keralam government. We have scientific support for it," he told reporters.
Gopi said the Centre had approved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, adding that the transition was being implemented gradually after assessing its feasibility and scientific implications.
"It will be increased after looking at scientific feasibility. If people engage in unnecessary political mudslinging and create controversies here and there just for political purposes, we will have to see who will ultimately be affected and where the consequences will fall. That is all," he said.
Also Read:
- Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over Karnataka's Over-30% Ethanol Claims; State Minister Ridicules Oil Companies' 'Cut-Copy-Paste Response'
- 'Not Supported By Testing': IOCL, BPL, HPCL Reject Karnataka's Claim Of Excess Ethanol In Petrol
- Karnataka CM, Minister Seek Centre's Response As Ethanol Blending In Petrol Samples Reaches 31.2%