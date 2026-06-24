ETV Bharat / bharat

Ethanol Blending Programme Safe, Use Of E20 Won'T Affect Vehicle Insurance Validity: Govt

A petrol pump attendant fills fuel in a vehicle at a petrol pump after the third hike in petrol and diesel prices in New Delhi on Saturday, May 23, 2026. ( IANS )

New Delhi: India's ethanol blending programme remains safe, consumer-friendly, and economically beneficial, the government said, dismissing concerns that the use of E20 fuel could affect the validity of vehicle insurance policies. The oil ministry in a statement said claims linking E20 fuel use to insurance invalidation had been clarified with relevant stakeholders and were found to be incorrect.

"Ethanol blending is a globally accepted practice and is successfully implemented in several countries, including the United States, Brazil, and Japan," it said. It noted that Brazil has long adopted higher ethanol blending levels, with E27 serving as the country's standard petrol blend.

The government said the ethanol blending programme has helped India save more than Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange by reducing crude oil imports. It added that the programme has created sustained demand for agricultural feedstocks used in ethanol production, supporting farmers' incomes and strengthening the rural economy.