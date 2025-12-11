ETV Bharat / bharat

Ethanol-Blended Petrol Environment Friendly, Benefitting Farmers: Gadkari In LS

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Ethanol-blended petrol has greatly benefitted farmers and resulted in saving of over Rs 1.40 lakh crore of foreign exchange, Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday. Amid concerns over the use of ethanol-blended petrol, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said after extensive testing, no adverse impact has been found in cars where ethanol mixed petrol is used.

"Use of E-20 petrol (Ethanol Blended Petrol) is a healthy trend. It is a green transition. It is less polluted and also saves foreign exchange," he said in Lok Sabha during Question Hour.