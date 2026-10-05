Established Beyond Doubt Gyanesh Kumar Changed Form 6 'Illegally, Unilaterally': Rahul Gandhi
Earlier today, the Supreme Court said any modification to Form 6 had not been approved by it.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court orally observed that it had not approved any Form 6 modification, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed it was "now established beyond doubt" that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar changed the form "illegally and unilaterally".
Gandhi said the CEC as well as everyone else "involved in this criminal assault on democracy" will be held accountable. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's remarks come after the Supreme Court said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.
Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time.
Gandhi also shared on X the screenshot of the September 26 Election Commission statement which read -- "The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used."
It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable. https://t.co/a33eJdPetu— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 5, 2026
In his post on X, Gandhi said, "It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP.
"He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable," Gandhi said.
Gandhi also tagged his post from October 1 in which he had said the online Form 6 was changed "illegally" and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.
"The online Form 6 was changed illegally -- as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?" Gandhi had said. "Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?" he had said on X.
The online Form 6 was changed illegally - as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change? Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 1, 2026
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at the CEC, saying obviously and very clearly the CEC lied. "Form 6 was deliberately modified by the CEC himself to delete Gen Z voters of whom the PM is simply terrified," Ramesh said on X.
Obviously and very clearly the CEC lied. Form 6 was deliberately modified by the CEC himself to delete Gen Z voters of whom the PM is simply terrified.— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 5, 2026
In another post, he said the "malicious alteration" in Form 6, which was initially hinted to have the approval of the Supreme Court, is a "serious example of his deceitful conduct, which cannot be defended in any way".
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आज एक याचिका पर सुनवाई की, जिसमें अन्य मांगों के साथ CEC ज्ञानेश कुमार को सस्पेंड करने की मांग भी की गई है। हाल में सामने आए गंभीर खुलासों को देखते हुए-(1) जिस कामचलाऊ , गैरकानूनी और लापरवाह तरीके से SIR की प्रक्रिया चलाई जा रही थी, (2) सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मौजूदा और रिटायर्ड दोनों जजों की ओर से हुई आलोचना, और (3) पर्याप्त उचित प्रक्रिया का पालन किए बिना बड़े पैमाने पर और अंधाधुंध नाम हटाया जाना, जिनमें कई नाम साफ तौर से गलत तरीके से हटाए गए-सुप्रीम कोर्ट के पास हमारे लोकतंत्र की बुनियाद के लिए बेहद महत्वपूर्ण इस संस्था में जनता का भरोसा बहाल करने का एक असाधारण अवसर है। फिलहाल सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने इस मामले में जवाब मांगा है। हालांकि, कोर्ट ने कोई अंतरिम आदेश पारित नहीं किया है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अतीत में ECI और CEC पर भरोसा किया है कि वे संस्था के संचालन को लेकर निष्पक्ष और सही जानकारी देंगे। सुप्रीम कोर्ट को यह ध्यान में रखना चाहिए कि यह भरोसा दशकों के अनुशासित, मर्यादित और सक्षम कामकाज पर आधारित था, जिसकी शुरुआत महान स्वर्गीय सुकुमार सेन से हुई थी-देश के पहले CEC, जिन्होंने चुनाव कैसे कराए जाने चाहिए, इसका मानक तय किया था। उस विरासत से बनी साख का दावा ज्ञानेश कुमार नहीं कर सकते। Form 6 में दुर्भावनापूर्ण बदलाव, जिसके बारे में शुरुआत में यह संकेत दिया गया था कि उसे सुप्रीम कोर्ट की मंजूरी हासिल है, उनके छलपूर्ण आचरण का एक गंभीर उदाहरण है, जिसका किसी भी तरह बचाव नहीं किया जा सकता। हकीकत यह है कि CEC ने न सिर्फ झूठ बोला है, बल्कि PM और HM के इशारे पर कानून का उल्लंघन भी किया है और संविधान की भावना और उसके शब्दों के साथ विश्वासघात किया है।— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 5, 2026
"The reality is that the CEC has not only lied but has also violated the law at the behest of the PM and HM and betrayed the spirit and words of the Constitution," he said.
Ramesh said the Supreme Court has an "extraordinary opportunity to restore public trust in this institution, which is of utmost importance to the foundation of our democracy".
Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas alleging that the poll body took several decisions without the approval of the two election commissioners and said it will annul decisions found not to be in accordance with law.
The top court, however, refused to pass any interim direction to restrain CEC Kumar from taking any decision till the final disposal of the petition. A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that it may examine the immunity clause put in the law which gives protection to the CEC even after holding the office.
"We will examine all the decisions. If any decision is not in accordance with the law, we will annul it. You know the power of the court," the bench said as it pointed out that the immunity granted to the CEC is something which even judges don't have.
The bench also said, "Any modification to Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When records are produced, we would like to see who has modified it".
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'Modified Form 6 Not Approved By Us': SC Notice To EC, Centre On Plea Seeking Suspension Of CEC Gyanesh Kumar