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Established Beyond Doubt Gyanesh Kumar Changed Form 6 'Illegally, Unilaterally': Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Hours after the Supreme Court orally observed that it had not approved any Form 6 modification, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed it was "now established beyond doubt" that Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar changed the form "illegally and unilaterally".

Gandhi said the CEC as well as everyone else "involved in this criminal assault on democracy" will be held accountable. The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's remarks come after the Supreme Court said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll for the first time.

Gandhi also shared on X the screenshot of the September 26 Election Commission statement which read -- "The declaration attached to Form 6 for SIR has been upheld by the Hon'ble Supreme Court. For non-SIR period, the Forms applicable as per Rules (the Registration of Electors Rules 1960) will be used."

In his post on X, Gandhi said, "It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP.

"He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also tagged his post from October 1 in which he had said the online Form 6 was changed "illegally" and asked who at the Election Commission ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change and who at the company signed off on it.

"The online Form 6 was changed illegally -- as the EC's own Commissioners have recorded. Who at the ECI ordered Tata Consultancy Services to make that change?" Gandhi had said. "Who at TCS signed off on it? And were they pressured into doing it?" he had said on X.