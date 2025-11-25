'Establish Primary Schools In Areas Lacking Them': Supreme Court To Kerala Government
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 8:31 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Kerala government to take a "holistic decision" to establish government lower and upper primary schools in all areas where none are functioning. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter.
The bench observed that every child should have access to neighbourhood schooling as mandated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.
While issuing a series of directions, the bench upheld a Kerala High Court direction asking the state government to set up a school in an area that had no educational facility within a 3-4 kilometre radius. The bench said it is conscious that the state government may not have funds for wholesome construction of required schools.
The bench added that some private buildings be identified where schools can be established as a makeshift arrangement. "But such arrangements cannot continue indefinitely, and the necessary budgetary allocation needs to be made for the same," CJI Kant said.
"The state of Kerala must take a holistic decision to establish government primary schools in all areas where none are functioning under the 2009 Act", said the bench.
The bench said in all such areas with difficult geographical terrain, schools must be established without delay and laid down a two-phase approach: In the first phase, the government will have to identify all regions without any lower or upper primary school; and, in the second phase, schools must be established in all areas lacking a lower primary school within a radius of one kilometre or an upper primary school within 3-4 kilometres.
The top court was hearing the appeal of the state government against the Kerala High Court order on a petition that sought setting up of a school in Elambra in Manjeri Municipality, where there were no primary educational institutions within a 3-4 kilometre radius. The high court had directed the Manjeri Municipality to take urgent steps for construction of necessary buildings for the school.
The apex court upheld the order and directed the state to comply within three months, and also allowed the engagement of retired teachers on a contractual basis for six months, extendable up to one year, until regular recruitment takes place.
