'Establish Primary Schools In Areas Lacking Them': Supreme Court To Kerala Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Kerala government to take a "holistic decision" to establish government lower and upper primary schools in all areas where none are functioning. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter.

The bench observed that every child should have access to neighbourhood schooling as mandated under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act.

While issuing a series of directions, the bench upheld a Kerala High Court direction asking the state government to set up a school in an area that had no educational facility within a 3-4 kilometre radius. The bench said it is conscious that the state government may not have funds for wholesome construction of required schools.

The bench added that some private buildings be identified where schools can be established as a makeshift arrangement. "But such arrangements cannot continue indefinitely, and the necessary budgetary allocation needs to be made for the same," CJI Kant said.