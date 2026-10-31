Prison Break Again: Days After Theni Jailbreak, History Sheeter Flees From Coimbatore Jail Gate
The accused who had jumped Karnataka police custody months ago was arrested on Friday before he managed to escape within hours of his recapture.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 12:45 PM IST
Coimbatore: Days after Theni jailbreak, Tamil Nadu has witnessed another such incident as a history sheeter, who had fled from police custody earlier this year and was re-arrested, managed to escape again, this time from Coimbatore Central Prison hours after his appearance before a court on Friday.
Accused in various cases of robbery and theft across two states, the accused, identified only by his first name Raghavan, was on the run since June when he had fled from Karnataka police custody in the Annur area near Coimbatore.
Officials said Raghavan had robbery cases against him not only in the Western district of Tamil Nadu but also in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. Last June, he managed to escape from Karnataka police who obtained his custody in a criminal case. They produced him in a Court in Karnataka and were taking him back to Coimbatore when he managed to jump police custody.
Based on a complaint filed by the Karnataka State Police, the Annur police registered a case and were on the lookout. Acting on a tip-off on Friday that Raghavan was hiding in the Bhavani Sagar area, the Annur police managed to nab him and subsequently produced him in Annur court later in the day, after which the court remanded him to judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Jail.
As soon as a police team crossed the first gate of the Coimbatore Central Jail complex, one of the police personnel escorting him removed Raghavan's handcuffs. He pushed the escort party down and fled. The guards gave a good chase in vain as Raghavan vanished into the town.
The prisons department sought the help of Coimbatore police to locate the missing prisoner. Race Course police pressed a search party to locate the escaped prisoner.
"The police are examining the surveillance camera footage installed in the central prison complex and surrounding areas, including Nanjappa Road and VOC Park to track and nab Raghavan," a police official said.
The latest embarrassment comes days after 17 prisoners managed to escape from Theni Thekkampatti District Jail on October 26. While all of them were recaptured, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay ordered the suspension of deputy jail superintendent in charge of Thekkampatti sub-jail for dereliction of duty and initiated action against the prison personnel for security lapses.
The incident occurred on the night of October 26, 2026, when 17 remand prisoners lodged in the sub-jail escaped after violently overpowering and assaulting the prison guards on duty. Alerted by the security breach, the Tamil Nadu Police launched a massive multi-agency combing operation, successfully tracking down and recapturing all 17 escapees within a short span before lodging them back in safe custody. They had effectively used drones to locate and apprehend eight convicts hiding among thickets away from the prison.
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