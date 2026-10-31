ETV Bharat / bharat

Prison Break Again: Days After Theni Jailbreak, History Sheeter Flees From Coimbatore Jail Gate

Raghavan has multiple cases of robbery and theft against him in Tamil Nadu and Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Coimbatore: Days after Theni jailbreak, Tamil Nadu has witnessed another such incident as a history sheeter, who had fled from police custody earlier this year and was re-arrested, managed to escape again, this time from Coimbatore Central Prison hours after his appearance before a court on Friday.

Accused in various cases of robbery and theft across two states, the accused, identified only by his first name Raghavan, was on the run since June when he had fled from Karnataka police custody in the Annur area near Coimbatore.

Officials said Raghavan had robbery cases against him not only in the Western district of Tamil Nadu but also in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru. Last June, he managed to escape from Karnataka police who obtained his custody in a criminal case. They produced him in a Court in Karnataka and were taking him back to Coimbatore when he managed to jump police custody. Based on a complaint filed by the Karnataka State Police, the Annur police registered a case and were on the lookout. Acting on a tip-off on Friday that Raghavan was hiding in the Bhavani Sagar area, the Annur police managed to nab him and subsequently produced him in Annur court later in the day, after which the court remanded him to judicial custody at the Coimbatore Central Jail. As soon as a police team crossed the first gate of the Coimbatore Central Jail complex, one of the police personnel escorting him removed Raghavan's handcuffs. He pushed the escort party down and fled. The guards gave a good chase in vain as Raghavan vanished into the town.