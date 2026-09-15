Keralam to Lakshadweep Seaplane Service To Take Off From Wednesday; Kalpeni In 80 Minutes
The 10-seater seaplane service is being introduced as a new mode of connectivity for Lakshadweep, particularly aimed at boosting tourism, writes Parvees K
Published : September 15, 2026 at 6:50 PM IST
Ernakulam: A long-awaited travel link between Kochi and Lakshadweep is set to become a reality, with a seaplane service scheduled to commence from Wednesday (September 16, 2026) from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).
The service, operated by SkyHop Aviation, India’s first dedicated commercial seaplane operator, will connect Kochi with islands in the Union Territory of Lakshwadeep, with Kalpeni reachable in about 80 minutes. SkyHop Aviation was founded in Gurugram, Haryana in 2025 by CEO Avani Singh.
The 10-seater seaplane service is being introduced as a new mode of connectivity for Lakshadweep, particularly aimed at boosting tourism.
Landiago Private Limited is handling ticketing for the service. The operator has published a timetable till October 14, 2026 operating daily except Tuesdays. It covers a single daily circuit linking Kochi with Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kadmat and Agatti.
Kochi-Kalpeni In 80 minutes
On the inaugural day, the seaplane will depart from Kochi at 8 AM and reach Kalpeni at 9:20 AM. Kalpeni, located about 287 km west of Kochi, is among the Lakshadweep islands closest to the mainland.
From Kalpeni, the aircraft will proceed to Kavaratti, departing at 9:40 AM and arriving at 10:15 AM. It will then leave Kavaratti at 10:35 AM and reach Agatti at 10:55 AM.
The return journey will follow the same island-hopping pattern, with the aircraft scheduled to reach Kalpeni at around 12:55 PM before departing for Kochi at 1:15 PM. It is expected to land at CIAL at about 2:35 PM.
The service will undergo schedule changes during the initial days. A flight on September 18 is scheduled to depart Kochi at 10 AM and return by 4:35 PM. From September 19, Kadmat will also be included in the route, with the service scheduled to leave Kochi at 7:30 AM and return by 3:35 PM. Services to additional islands are expected to be introduced subsequently.
What Will The Journey Cost?
The approximate flying time is:
Kochi-Kalpeni: 80 minutes
Kalpeni-Kavaratti: 35 minutes
Kavaratti-Agatti: 20 minutes
Kavaratti-Kadmat: 20 minutes
The expected fare from Kochi to Kalpeni is ₹13,191. Tickets for journeys up to October are expected to be made available through online booking platforms.
Initially, a single seaplane will operate one service a day.
Water Aerodromes Instead Of Runways
Unlike conventional aircraft, seaplanes do not require a conventional concrete runway. The service will operate through designated water aerodromes, where the aircraft can take off from and land on water.
Floating jetties have also been installed to facilitate passenger movement between the aircraft and the island after landing.
Tourism Boost For Lakshadweep
The new service is expected to significantly improve Lakshadweep's accessibility and open up new possibilities for tourism. The seaplane experience itself could also become an attraction for visitors.
Ibrahim Adham Kadmat, Director of Kadmat-based tour operator Heaven Isles Global Private Limited, told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that the service could give a major boost to Lakshadweep tourism.
He said the aircraft could eventually be used not only for tourism but also for medical emergencies, VIP travel, official transportation and emergency evacuation.
The initiative could also provide Lakshadweep with a model of inter-island air connectivity similar to the Maldives, where seaplanes form an important part of the tourism transport network.
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