ETV Bharat / bharat

Keralam to Lakshadweep Seaplane Service To Take Off From Wednesday; Kalpeni In 80 Minutes

On the inaugural day on September 16, the seaplane will depart from Kochi at 8 AM and reach Kalpeni at 9:20 AM ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: A long-awaited travel link between Kochi and Lakshadweep is set to become a reality, with a seaplane service scheduled to commence from Wednesday (September 16, 2026) from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL).

The service, operated by SkyHop Aviation, India’s first dedicated commercial seaplane operator, will connect Kochi with islands in the Union Territory of Lakshwadeep, with Kalpeni reachable in about 80 minutes. SkyHop Aviation was founded in Gurugram, Haryana in 2025 by CEO Avani Singh.

The 10-seater seaplane service is being introduced as a new mode of connectivity for Lakshadweep, particularly aimed at boosting tourism.

Landiago Private Limited is handling ticketing for the service. The operator has published a timetable till October 14, 2026 operating daily except Tuesdays. It covers a single daily circuit linking Kochi with Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kadmat and Agatti.

Kochi-Kalpeni In 80 minutes

On the inaugural day, the seaplane will depart from Kochi at 8 AM and reach Kalpeni at 9:20 AM. Kalpeni, located about 287 km west of Kochi, is among the Lakshadweep islands closest to the mainland.

From Kalpeni, the aircraft will proceed to Kavaratti, departing at 9:40 AM and arriving at 10:15 AM. It will then leave Kavaratti at 10:35 AM and reach Agatti at 10:55 AM.

Landiago Private Limited is handling ticketing for the service has published a timetable till October 14, 2026 operating daily except Tuesdays. (ETV Bharat)

The return journey will follow the same island-hopping pattern, with the aircraft scheduled to reach Kalpeni at around 12:55 PM before departing for Kochi at 1:15 PM. It is expected to land at CIAL at about 2:35 PM.

The service will undergo schedule changes during the initial days. A flight on September 18 is scheduled to depart Kochi at 10 AM and return by 4:35 PM. From September 19, Kadmat will also be included in the route, with the service scheduled to leave Kochi at 7:30 AM and return by 3:35 PM. Services to additional islands are expected to be introduced subsequently.

What Will The Journey Cost?

he seaplane experience itself could also become an attraction for visitors. (ETV Bharat)

The approximate flying time is:

Kochi-Kalpeni: 80 minutes