DoNER Ministry Brings Northeast's Eri Silk To Kota's Doria Fabric, To Produce High-End Fashion
NEHHDC and Rajasthan's District Industries Centre to sign a MoU, establishing the framework for collaboration, including joint design development, artisan training, and market linkage support.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST|
Updated : May 18, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Guwahati/New Delhi: Following a successful integration project of Eri silk from the Northeast with the famed Chanderi weaving tradition of Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Development for the Northeastern Region (DoNER) has initiated another move to foster economic linkages between the Northeast and an iconic heritage textile from Rajasthan.
In a significant step, DoNER secretary Sanjay Jaju, along with Kota District Collector Piyush Samaria, and Mara Kocho, representing the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), visited the Kaithoon Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Kota on Sunday.
“The purpose of the visit was to explore the feasibility of blending Eri silk — a prized, 'peace' silk native to the Northeast — with the world-renowned Kota Doria fabric, traditionally crafted at Kaithoon,” said Kocho to ETV Bharat.
He said that the proposed fusion aims to develop a distinctive, premium-grade textile that uniquely combines the soft, luxurious texture of Eri silk with the characteristic lightness and transparent weave of Kota Doria, targeting premium market positioning both domestically and internationally.
During the visit, the delegation called upon Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in Kota. The team, accompanied by select fashion designers from Kota, apprised the Speaker of the innovative textile fusion proposal and its potential to create new livelihood opportunities for artisans of both regions while elevating India’s handloom exports on the global stage.
The initiative is expected to be formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between NEHHDC and the District Industries Centre (DIC), Government of Rajasthan. The MoU will establish the institutional framework for collaboration, including joint design development, artisan training, and market linkage support.
“Eri silk, known for its warmth, durability, and ethical production, is a flagship product of the North Eastern Region. Its fusion with Kota Doria — a GI-tagged fabric celebrated for its distinctive check patterns and breathability — is expected to produce a one-of-a-kind fabric that speaks to both heritage and contemporary fashion sensibilities,” said Kocho.
The initiative also resonates strongly with the Make in India mission, championing indigenous craftsmanship, boosting domestic manufacturing, and positioning India's handloom sector as a globally competitive force.
“The fusion of two distinct regional textile traditions — Eri silk from the North East and Kota Doria from Rajasthan — is a testament to India’s rich and diverse textile heritage being harnessed for modern, premium markets,” Kocho stated.
It is worth mentioning that the NEHHDC had recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Madhya Pradesh’s District Archaeology, Tourism and Culture Council (DATCC), integrating Eri silk with Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi weaving tradition, marking a significant push to connect the country’s eastern, central and western craft ecosystems.
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