ETV Bharat / bharat

DoNER Ministry Brings Northeast's Eri Silk To Kota's Doria Fabric, To Produce High-End Fashion

Guwahati/New Delhi: Following a successful integration project of Eri silk from the Northeast with the famed Chanderi weaving tradition of Madhya Pradesh, the Ministry of Development for the Northeastern Region (DoNER) has initiated another move to foster economic linkages between the Northeast and an iconic heritage textile from Rajasthan.

In a significant step, DoNER secretary Sanjay Jaju, along with Kota District Collector Piyush Samaria, and Mara Kocho, representing the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation (NEHHDC), visited the Kaithoon Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Kota on Sunday.

“The purpose of the visit was to explore the feasibility of blending Eri silk — a prized, 'peace' silk native to the Northeast — with the world-renowned Kota Doria fabric, traditionally crafted at Kaithoon,” said Kocho to ETV Bharat.

He said that the proposed fusion aims to develop a distinctive, premium-grade textile that uniquely combines the soft, luxurious texture of Eri silk with the characteristic lightness and transparent weave of Kota Doria, targeting premium market positioning both domestically and internationally.

During the visit, the delegation called upon Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in Kota. The team, accompanied by select fashion designers from Kota, apprised the Speaker of the innovative textile fusion proposal and its potential to create new livelihood opportunities for artisans of both regions while elevating India’s handloom exports on the global stage.