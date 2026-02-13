Epstein Files: Truth Has A Strange Ways Of Coming Out, Says Khera As He Reiterates Demand For Puri's Resignation
Published : February 13, 2026 at 8:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on the ruling BJP over alleged links of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri with Jeffrey Epstein, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday demanded the resignation of the latter, asserting that truth has a strange way of coming out.
Addressing a press conference here, Khera said," In the last few days, the Epstein files have been the topic of discussion around the world. In connection with this case, leaders from seven countries have resigned. The sad thing is that the names of (Prime Minister )Narendra Modi and (Union Minister) Hardeep Singh Puri are also included in it.''
"Hardeep Singh Puri has opened his mouth about this. He gave some interviews in which he lied profusely. This is the same Hardeep Singh Puri whom Narendra Modi made a minister without even becoming an MP," he said.
Khera, who is also the Congress chairman of the Media and Publicity Department, said, "Why were you (Hardeep Puri) interacting with Epstein? A known sex offender. A man who has murdered children". He further said, "Between 2014 and 2016, under whose authority and instructions was Hardeep Puri interacting with Epstein? If he was not being used by the government, under whose authority he was interacting with Jeffrey Eipstein."
"We all have been demanding his resignation. It's unfortunate that we have to demand for a resignation. Immediately, he should resign on his own. If he can't resign on his own, Mr Modi should have asked him to resign," Khera said. The senior Congress leader added," Truth has a strange way of coming out. It does always."
Several Congress MPs lined up outside the Parliament building and raised slogans against Puri, while demanding answers from him. They also held a big banner with pictures of Puri and Jeffery Epstein.
Puri had on Wednesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "passing innuendo" against him, asserting that he had met Epstein on a "few occasions" but his interactions with him had nothing to do with the crimes the convicted American sex offender was involved in.
Notably, earlier in the day, the Congress's youth wing under the leadership of its national president Uday Bhanu Chib staged a protest here demanding the resignation of Puri.
"Hardeep Puri's name being linked to notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is a very serious and shameful matter. If such allegations of links arise for a Union Minister then the nation demands answers. This isn't just a political issue; it's a question of the country's credibility and moral responsibility. Hardeep Puri has admitted that he met with Jeffrey Epstein. Is this the reason why PM Modi is shying away from questions and remaining silent?," Chib said.
