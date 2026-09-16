ETV Bharat / bharat

EPFO Wage Ceiling Enhanced From Rs 15,000 To 25,000 Per Month As Cabinet Approves Proposal

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Labour & Employment to enhance the wage ceiling for mandatory coverage under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 per month.

The Ministry of Labour & Employment, in an official statement on Wednesday, said the decision is expected to bring more than 51 lakh additional employees within the ambit of mandatory EPFO coverage, significantly widening social security protection for workers.

The Ministry said the EPFO wage ceiling remained unchanged throughout the decade from 2004 to 2014, before being substantially enhanced to Rs.15,000 in September 2014.

The present decision, it said, carries forward this approach by further raising the ceiling to Rs.25,000 to reflect the sustained wage growth, rising incomes and a continued expansion of formal employment over the intervening years.

At present, a fresh employee joining employment at a wage above Rs 15,000 per month is not automatically covered under the EPF framework and may remain outside mandatory provident fund, pension and associated insurance protection.

"Raising the ceiling to Rs 25,000 will bring a substantial segment of employees in the Rs 15,000– Rs 25,000 wage band within the statutory social security framework," the Ministry said.

It said the approval will expand access to provident fund savings, pension protection under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) and insurance protection under the Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme (EDLI), in accordance with the applicable scheme provisions.