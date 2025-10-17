ETV Bharat / bharat

EPFO Reforms To Enhance Quality Of Life For Crores Of Members: Centre

New Delhi: Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticised the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reforms caried out by the BJP-led government at the Centre, despite the ruling dispensation emphatically claiming that the latest step is for the ease of living for crores of members.

Earlier this week, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, in its 238th meeting chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, approved simplified and liberalised partial withdrawals "to enhance the convenience and retirement of members".

Opposition Cries Foul

Since the announcement of the reforms, though, the ruling dispensation is under attack from Opposition parties, who allege that the new rules would destroy people's lives. The government has countered these allegations by terming them misleading.

Attacking the government, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in a post on X, wrote, "The Modi government's new EPFO rules are nothing short of cruelty. Pensioners and job-losers are being punished for needing their own savings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the time to intervene and stop Mansukh Mandaviya from destroying people’s lives."

Echoing similar sentiments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale, in a social media post, wrote, "The new EPFO rules introduced by the Modi government are shocking and ridiculous. It is open theft of salaried people's own money."

Centre Dismisses Criticism

Countering his allegation, government stated that Gokhale's claims regarding the new EPFO rules are "misleading".

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment stated that the EPFO plays a crucial role in ensuring long-term social security for millions of workers in the organised sector.

The Ministry said these changes were recommended by the Finance and Audit Committee of the EPFO and approved by the CBT, which has employee, employer and state representatives. So, the changes have been made after extensive consultation with all stakeholders.

It also said the changes reflect a fine balance between very liberal and simplified withdrawal options for various needs, along with a decent corpus at the time of retirement, and ensures ease of living for members.

Notably, there are 8 crore contributing members and nearly 8 lakh establishments registered with the EPFO, along with nearly 7.3 crore EPS members and 81 lakh pensioners. EPFO gives 8.25 per cent secure interest rate on their PF balance, which is one of the highest on a secure and income tax-free instrument available.

Need For Reforms

According to the Ministry, earlier, there were complex eligibility criteria in terms of differing minimum service period, leading to rejection/delays. Too many provisions for partial withdrawals led to confusion for members and frequent rejection of withdrawal claims.