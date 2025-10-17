EPFO Reforms To Enhance Quality Of Life For Crores Of Members: Centre
Opposition parties criticise EPFO reforms, Centre responds.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Opposition parties, including the Congress, have criticised the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) reforms caried out by the BJP-led government at the Centre, despite the ruling dispensation emphatically claiming that the latest step is for the ease of living for crores of members.
Earlier this week, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), EPF, in its 238th meeting chaired by Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, approved simplified and liberalised partial withdrawals "to enhance the convenience and retirement of members".
Opposition Cries Foul
Since the announcement of the reforms, though, the ruling dispensation is under attack from Opposition parties, who allege that the new rules would destroy people's lives. The government has countered these allegations by terming them misleading.
Attacking the government, Congress MP Manickam Tagore, in a post on X, wrote, "The Modi government's new EPFO rules are nothing short of cruelty. Pensioners and job-losers are being punished for needing their own savings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the time to intervene and stop Mansukh Mandaviya from destroying people’s lives."
Echoing similar sentiments, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saket Gokhale, in a social media post, wrote, "The new EPFO rules introduced by the Modi government are shocking and ridiculous. It is open theft of salaried people's own money."
Centre Dismisses Criticism
Countering his allegation, government stated that Gokhale's claims regarding the new EPFO rules are "misleading".
The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment stated that the EPFO plays a crucial role in ensuring long-term social security for millions of workers in the organised sector.
The Ministry said these changes were recommended by the Finance and Audit Committee of the EPFO and approved by the CBT, which has employee, employer and state representatives. So, the changes have been made after extensive consultation with all stakeholders.
It also said the changes reflect a fine balance between very liberal and simplified withdrawal options for various needs, along with a decent corpus at the time of retirement, and ensures ease of living for members.
Notably, there are 8 crore contributing members and nearly 8 lakh establishments registered with the EPFO, along with nearly 7.3 crore EPS members and 81 lakh pensioners. EPFO gives 8.25 per cent secure interest rate on their PF balance, which is one of the highest on a secure and income tax-free instrument available.
Need For Reforms
According to the Ministry, earlier, there were complex eligibility criteria in terms of differing minimum service period, leading to rejection/delays. Too many provisions for partial withdrawals led to confusion for members and frequent rejection of withdrawal claims.
The 13 existing types of partial withdrawal provisions have now been merged into one unified and simplified framework. Prior to the simplification, a member was allowed to withdraw only the employee's contribution and upto 50-100 per cent of the interest accrued.
Benefits Of Reforms
With the introduction of the reforms, the amount that can be withdrawn will now include, besides employee contribution, the employer contribution as well as interest. As a result, the amount that can now be withdrawn will be much higher than that a member could withdraw under earlier provisions, as per the Ministry.
There were varying eligibility periods of up to seven years that existed earlier, which have now been uniformly set at 12 months for all kinds of withdrawals, creating ease of understanding, and the facilitating of early withdrawal.
"Earlier, routine and repeated withdrawals led to insufficient PF balance at the time of retirement. Nearly half of PF members had less than Rs 20,000 in their PF balance, and 75 per cent had less than Rs 50,000, at the time of final settlement. Due to repeated withdrawals, workers with lower salaries did not realise the benefits of interest compounding at the rate of 8.25 per cent, thereby losing out on higher social security at the end of their working lives. That is why, as per CBT’s decision, 25 per cent of the contribution needs to be retained to ensure respectable corpus at retirement, as a safety net and to provide long-term social security," the government said.
In case of unemployment, 75 per cent of the PF balance (including both employer and employee contributions, and interest earned) can be withdrawn immediately. The remaining 25 per cent can also be withdrawn after a year. Full withdrawal of the entire PF balance (including the minimum balance of 25 per cent) is also allowed in case of retirement, after attaining 55 years of service, permanent disability, incapacity to work, retrenchment, voluntary retirement or leaving India permanently, etc.
Pension Entitlement
The Ministry said pension entitlement at the age of 58 years is completely unaffected by the proposed changes. A member can withdraw the accumulated pension before completing 10 years of service at any point of time in these 10 years. However, to qualify for a pension at retirement, a member must complete at least 10 years of EPS membership.
About 75 per cent of pension members withdraw their entire pension amount within four years of service (less than 10 years), ending their membership and making the member ineligible for future pension and social security benefits. Additionally, if the pension fund is not withdrawn, the member’s family remains eligible for pension benefits for up to three years, even after contributions stop in case of the member’s death. Once withdrawn, this benefit is lost.
In order to encourage members to meet the 10-year eligibility for getting pension and to allow his/her family to be eligible for benefits in case of their death, the provision allows a member to withdraw pension accumulation after 36 months, instead of two months, to ensure long-term social security in the form of pension for the member and their family, it said.
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya has asserted that the new EPFO norms will ensure employees social and economic security.
Employees View
Akanksha Agarwal, a CA at a private company in the NCR, told ETV Bharat, "The government has claimed that the EPFO reforms will benefit members. I think the main objective of any reform is that its benefits should reach those for which it is made. I hope this reform will make the lives of employees better and secure."
