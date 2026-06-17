ETV Bharat / bharat

Good News For Salaried Employees: EPF Interest Likely To Be Credited This Month

New Delhi: For salaried employees few things are as eagerly awaited as a rise in earnings and the annual interest credited to their Employee's Provident Fund of EPF accounts. This year however the crediting of EPF interest has taken longer than usual and it is leading to growing anticipation among millions of subscribers.

According to exclusive information received by ETV Bharat the interest amount is likely to be credited to EPF accounts by the end of this month. A senior official told ETV Bharat that all the necessary formalities related to the interest credit process have been completed and the exercise is now in it's final stages. The official also added that there is a strong possibility that the interest for the previous financial year will be credited to subscriber's accounts before June 30.

Once the process is completed, the amount will be reflected directly in EPF member's accounts. This will certainly bring relief to millions of salaried workers who have been waiting for this annual payout of interest.

8.25% Interest Approved At CBT Meeting

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a crucial meeting of Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in New Delhi on March 2, 2026 in this regard. During this meeting after due deliberations, CBT had recommended 8.25 percent annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in member's accounts for the financial year 2025-26.

Following this meeting, the Labour Ministry had said the interest rate would be officially notified by the Government of India. After which the EPFO would credit the interest to subscriber's accounts.

According to the Labour Ministry, despite global uncertainties, EPFO has maintained strong financial discipline, ensuring stable and competitive returns without straining the interest account. The decision benefits crores of workers by strengthening their retirement security, while reaffirming EPFO’s commitment to safeguarding contributions and delivering prudent, sustainable and attractive returns compared to other similar investment avenues, said the Ministry.

Data suggest that EPFO has been able to declare an interest rate of above 8 percent for the past several years owing to good returns given by ETF and other investments.