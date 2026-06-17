Good News For Salaried Employees: EPF Interest Likely To Be Credited This Month
This will bring relief to millions of salaried employees and benefit them by strengthening their retirement security, reports ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
New Delhi: For salaried employees few things are as eagerly awaited as a rise in earnings and the annual interest credited to their Employee's Provident Fund of EPF accounts. This year however the crediting of EPF interest has taken longer than usual and it is leading to growing anticipation among millions of subscribers.
According to exclusive information received by ETV Bharat the interest amount is likely to be credited to EPF accounts by the end of this month. A senior official told ETV Bharat that all the necessary formalities related to the interest credit process have been completed and the exercise is now in it's final stages. The official also added that there is a strong possibility that the interest for the previous financial year will be credited to subscriber's accounts before June 30.
Once the process is completed, the amount will be reflected directly in EPF member's accounts. This will certainly bring relief to millions of salaried workers who have been waiting for this annual payout of interest.
8.25% Interest Approved At CBT Meeting
Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya had chaired a crucial meeting of Central Board of Trustees (CBT), Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) in New Delhi on March 2, 2026 in this regard. During this meeting after due deliberations, CBT had recommended 8.25 percent annual rate of interest to be credited on EPF accumulations in member's accounts for the financial year 2025-26.
Following this meeting, the Labour Ministry had said the interest rate would be officially notified by the Government of India. After which the EPFO would credit the interest to subscriber's accounts.
According to the Labour Ministry, despite global uncertainties, EPFO has maintained strong financial discipline, ensuring stable and competitive returns without straining the interest account. The decision benefits crores of workers by strengthening their retirement security, while reaffirming EPFO’s commitment to safeguarding contributions and delivering prudent, sustainable and attractive returns compared to other similar investment avenues, said the Ministry.
Data suggest that EPFO has been able to declare an interest rate of above 8 percent for the past several years owing to good returns given by ETF and other investments.
For salaried employees there is a provision of annual credit of EPF interest, while the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation of EPFO calculates this interest every month but the amount is not deposited into member's accounts on a monthly basis. Instead it is credited as a single lump sum amount for the entire financial year ending March 31.
Talking to ETV Bharat on this issue, former CBT member Virjesh Upadhyay said that subscribers however sometimes notice a delay before the interest appears in their passbooks. This lag is largely due to the extensive administrative process involved in calculating, approving and updating millions of accounts across the country, he added.
How The Process Works?
Every year the CBT reviews EPF earnings and recommends an annual interest rate. The recommended rate must then receive formal approval and notification from the Ministry of Finance before EPFO can begin the crediting process though experts claim that these are purely administrational work and does not have direct role in the decision making of interest rates.
According to Upadhyay although the rate is announced annually, interest is calculated every month on the closing balance in an account, taking into consideration fresh contributions, withdrawals and any fund transfers. Once all calculations are completed, EPFO credits the total interest amount for the entire financial year in one go. Updating millions of passbooks can take several months, he said.
Interest is calculated on the running monthly balance. Contributions deposited before the beginning of a month start earning interest from that month itself. Even if the interest entry appears in your passbook several months later, subscribers do not lose any money. The interest is fully accrued up to March 31 and is eventually credited to the account, said Virjesh Upadhyay.
If contributions stop, the EPF account continues to earn interest for up to three years. If there are no contributions for 36 consecutive months, the account is classified as inoperative, he added.
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