Chhattisgarh Illegal Coal Levy Case: EOW, ACB File 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against PA In CM Baghel's Secretariat

Raipur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Chhattisgarh government have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in a Raipur court, against accused Jaychand Koshle, in the illegal coal levy collection case. The accused is currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail.

20 Chargesheets Filed So Far

Earlier, the EOW had filed its first chargesheet in the case in July 2024, against 15 accused, Saumya Chaurasia, who was the Deputy Secretary to then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as Ranu Sahu, Sameer Bishnoi, Shivshankar Nag, Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Suryakant Tiwari, Nikhil Chandrakar, Laxmikant Tiwari, Hemant Jaiswal, Chandraprakash Jaiswal, Sheikh Moinuddin Qureshi, Parekh Kurre, Rahul Singh, Roshan Kumar Singh, and Virendra Jaiswal.

In October 2024, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against two more accused, Manish Upadhyay and Rajnikant Tiwari. Thereafter, in October 2025, another supplementary chargesheet was filed against two more accused, Devendra Dadsena and Navneet Tiwari.

It is alleged that the accused, Jaychand Koshle, acted as a receiver and intermediary for the money obtained through the illegal coal levy collection, and also received a share of the illegal funds for himself. Further, Koshle used this money to purchase properties in his own name and those of his relatives. Investigations into these properties, as well as against all other potential accused in the case, are ongoing. To date, chargesheets have been filed against 20 accused.

The Alleged Modus Operandi

The Chhattisgarh coal levy collection case is an ongoing high-profile corruption investigation that involves allegations of an extortion racket — involving a syndicate of bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen — which collected an illegal levy of around Rs 540-570 crore from coal transporters in the state, between July 2020 and June 2022. It first hit the headlines in June 2022, when the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids, which subsequently led to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiating a money laundering probe in October 2022.

The alleged scam operated by converting online coal transport permits to an offline system through an administrative order issued by then Director of the State Mining Department, Sameer Vishnoi. This change allowed a cartel, allegedly led by businessman Suryakant Tiwari, to systematically extort an illegal levy of approximately Rs 25 per tonne of coal transported. Those who paid the bribe, received transport clearances, while others faced hurdles. The collected funds were reportedly used to bribe government officials and politicians, and for property acquisition and election expenses.