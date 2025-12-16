Chhattisgarh Illegal Coal Levy Case: EOW, ACB File 1,000-Page Chargesheet Against PA In CM Baghel's Secretariat
Probe agencies find incriminating evidence in WhatsApp group for accounting, entry of illegal levies, confirming involvement of Jaychand Koshle, the 20th person to be accused.
Published : December 16, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
Raipur: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Chhattisgarh government have filed a 1,000-page chargesheet in a Raipur court, against accused Jaychand Koshle, in the illegal coal levy collection case. The accused is currently lodged in Raipur Central Jail.
20 Chargesheets Filed So Far
Earlier, the EOW had filed its first chargesheet in the case in July 2024, against 15 accused, Saumya Chaurasia, who was the Deputy Secretary to then Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, as well as Ranu Sahu, Sameer Bishnoi, Shivshankar Nag, Sandeep Kumar Nayak, Suryakant Tiwari, Nikhil Chandrakar, Laxmikant Tiwari, Hemant Jaiswal, Chandraprakash Jaiswal, Sheikh Moinuddin Qureshi, Parekh Kurre, Rahul Singh, Roshan Kumar Singh, and Virendra Jaiswal.
In October 2024, a supplementary chargesheet was filed against two more accused, Manish Upadhyay and Rajnikant Tiwari. Thereafter, in October 2025, another supplementary chargesheet was filed against two more accused, Devendra Dadsena and Navneet Tiwari.
It is alleged that the accused, Jaychand Koshle, acted as a receiver and intermediary for the money obtained through the illegal coal levy collection, and also received a share of the illegal funds for himself. Further, Koshle used this money to purchase properties in his own name and those of his relatives. Investigations into these properties, as well as against all other potential accused in the case, are ongoing. To date, chargesheets have been filed against 20 accused.
The Alleged Modus Operandi
The Chhattisgarh coal levy collection case is an ongoing high-profile corruption investigation that involves allegations of an extortion racket — involving a syndicate of bureaucrats, politicians, and businessmen — which collected an illegal levy of around Rs 540-570 crore from coal transporters in the state, between July 2020 and June 2022. It first hit the headlines in June 2022, when the Income Tax (IT) Department conducted raids, which subsequently led to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiating a money laundering probe in October 2022.
The alleged scam operated by converting online coal transport permits to an offline system through an administrative order issued by then Director of the State Mining Department, Sameer Vishnoi. This change allowed a cartel, allegedly led by businessman Suryakant Tiwari, to systematically extort an illegal levy of approximately Rs 25 per tonne of coal transported. Those who paid the bribe, received transport clearances, while others faced hurdles. The collected funds were reportedly used to bribe government officials and politicians, and for property acquisition and election expenses.
Allegations Against Jaychand Koshle
It is alleged that Jaychand Koshle alias Jay, who was a personal assistant in the then Chief Minister's Secretariat, who reported to Saumya Chaurasia, the Deputy Secretary to then CM Baghel. He was the actual receiver and intermediary of the cash collected from the illegal coal levy. The EOW and ACB believes all entries marked with the name "Jay" in a diary seized by the investigating agencies, refer to Koshle or Chaurasia.
The allegation is that the diary entries confirm the illegal transactions conducted via Koshle. According to the agencies, Koshle was an essential link in the entire crime chain. Not only did he physically receive the illegal funds, but also took responsibility of transferring them to Chaurasia, playing an active role in the process of receiving, custody, and transfer of money earned through illegal means.
Crores Of Rupees Misappropriated
According to the agencies, Koshle, on the instructions of Chaurasia, received money from businessman Tiwari's residence and other places, and handed it over to Manish Upadhyay, or any other person designated by Chaurasia. Approximately Rs 7-8 crore was collected for Chaurasia through illegal coal levies by the accused.
Digital evidence seized from the mobile phones of Tiwari, and other accused working for him, have revealed details of numerous accounts related to the name "Jay", in a WhatsApp group created for accounting and real-time entry of the levy proceeds. This evidence also confirms the involvement of the accused, Jaychand Koshle, in the crime.
Entries And Chats Reveal Details
According to the investigation report, chats were also found between retired IAS officer Anil Tuteja and Chaurasia, establishing a link between the confidential tasks performed by the accused, and the delivery of important files and documents to Tuteja, at Chaurasia's direction. Evidence and chats also reveal facts and entries related to the transfer of illegal funds to various individuals, and the distribution of these illegal funds, all at Chaurasia's behest.
