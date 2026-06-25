ETV Bharat / bharat

EOU Takes Over Investigations In NEET UG Exam Impersonation Case

File - Aspirants undergo security check as they enter the examination hall for the NEET-UG-2026 re-exam on June 21, 2026. ( ANI )

Patna: The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar Police took over the case pertaining to impersonation, compromising the biometric verification system, and other malpractices in the NEET UG re-examination conducted on June 21. Preliminary investigations point towards an extensive racket in which around 200 MBBS and nursing students from eight states could have been roped-in to write the exam for actual candidates.

The case assumes additional seriousness because the gang involved in providing dummy candidates managed to breach the National Testing Agency (NTA) security, especially those pertaining to biometric checks of the candidates.

"We have handed over the NEET UG impersonation case to the EOU due to its expertise in such matters. It will carry on further investigations," Lakshsarai Superintendent of Police (SP) Prerna Kumar told ETV Bharat.

The Lakhisarai district police officials said that the EOU has taken over all the documents and case diaries related to the case. Asked about the future course of investigation, EOU deputy inspector general (DIG) Manavjit Singh Dhillon told ETV Bharat: "We will provide information with regard to the case only through official press notes from time to time."

The NEET UG was conducted again on June 21 after the one organised on May 3 was cancelled due to a paper leak.

The Lakhisarai police received intelligence inputs about dummy candidates coming from outside to appear for real applicants. Accordingly, security was increased, and 31 people, including 14 MBBS and nursing students of various institutions in different states and several personnel of the private biometric verification company, were arrested.

Sources in the police shared that the mastermind of the gang that indulged in providing ‘solver’ or ‘Munna Bhais’, as they are popularly called, is Arpit Singh aka Arpit Yadav of Muzaffarpur. He formed the gang along with four friends – Mayank Kumar or Mayank Kashyap, Ashwini Kumar, Ranjit Kumar and Ravi Shankar – while attending a medical coaching institution in Kota, Rajasthan. Being medical aspirants and later MBBS students, they could easily lure other MBBS students.

Arpit, currently a fourth-year student at Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital (ANMMCH), Gaya, Ranjit, a fourth-year student at Bhagwan Mahavir Institute of Medical Sciences (BMIMS), and Mayank, a third-year MBBS student at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) have already been arrested.

The arrested alleged impersonators include Saurabh Jijha (AIIMS Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, IVth year MBBS), Mantosh Kumar (New Jalpaiguri Medical College, West Bengal, IV year MBBS), Vivek Kumar (Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital or ANMMCH, Gaya, Bihar, IVth year MBBS), Himanshu Kumar (Government Medical College, Satna, Madhya Pradesh, Ist year MBBS), Aman Agrawal (University College of Medical Science Delhi, MBBS Intern), Jitendra Kumar (Nalanda Medical College and Hospital or NMCH, Ist year MBBS) or Chanchal Kumari (Government Ayurvedic College, Odisha, BAMS student), Poonam Kumari (Banaras Hindu University, BSc Nursing student), and Roshan Kumar (NMCH, Patna, B. Pharma IVth year), and others.