Envoys Of 6 Nations Present Credentials To Murmu
The presentation of 'Credentials' is a formal ceremony during which the new Ambassador or High Commissioner presents the Letter of Credence to the President.
By PTI
Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from envoys of six nations, including Suriname and Mongolia, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.
Those who presented their credentials were Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique, Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua and Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, a statement issued by the President's office said.
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr. Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique; Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua; Mrs. Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname; and Mr.… pic.twitter.com/3lRCnRDDzD— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 6, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Dr. Ulziit Luvsanjav, Ambassador of Mongolia; and Mr. Peter Nicholas Symonette, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/hU2Zy0glUR— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 6, 2026
Aurelien-Marcel Mintsa Nguema, High Commissioner of the Gabonese Republic, Ulziit Luvsanjav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Peter Nicholas Symonette, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, also presented credentials to Murmu, it said.
Read More