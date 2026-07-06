ETV Bharat / bharat

Envoys Of 6 Nations Present Credentials To Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname Hanisha Jairam at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, July 06, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from envoys of six nations, including Suriname and Mongolia, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique, Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua and Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, a statement issued by the President's office said.