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Envoys Of 6 Nations Present Credentials To Murmu

The presentation of 'Credentials' is a formal ceremony during which the new Ambassador or High Commissioner presents the Letter of Credence to the President.

Envoys Of 6 Nations Present Credentials To Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu receives credentials from Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname Hanisha Jairam at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, July 06, 2026 (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : July 6, 2026 at 4:32 PM IST

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New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday received credentials from envoys of six nations, including Suriname and Mongolia, at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

Those who presented their credentials were Armando Pedro Muiuane Junior, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mozambique, Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of the Republic of Nicaragua and Hanisha Jairam, Ambassador of the Republic of Suriname, a statement issued by the President's office said.

Aurelien-Marcel Mintsa Nguema, High Commissioner of the Gabonese Republic, Ulziit Luvsanjav, Ambassador of Mongolia and Peter Nicholas Symonette, High Commissioner of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, also presented credentials to Murmu, it said.

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TAGGED:

RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN
ENVOYS OF SIX NATIONS
MURMU RECEIVED CREDENTIALS
PRESIDENT OFFICE
PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

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